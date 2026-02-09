GBT Technologies, Inc. (OTC: GTCH) Wholly Owned Subsidiary, “Cube Wellness Technologies”, Enters Digital Wellness Sector with First Major Investment in Smart Wellness AI Machines to Support Nationwide University Rollout and Appoints New Board Member

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies, Inc. (GTCH) (“GBT” or the “Company”), a technology developer specializing in AI, IoT, and integrated system architectures, today announced the strategic expansion of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Cube Wellness Technologies, into the rapidly growing digital wellness sector, marking a significant step forward in the Company’s mission to modernize access to wellness solutions. As part of this initiative, Cube Wellness has completed its first major investment in a new class of physically deployed, smart health-and-wellness AI machine platforms, delivering 24/7 access to essential wellness and pharmaceutical products designed specifically for university- and student-focused environments.

The company has acquired 13 next-generation digital wellness machines and is currently in the process of onboarding and preparing these units for deployment across universities throughout the country. These purpose-built machines integrate digital technology, intelligent inventory systems, and a modern retail experience to meet students where they are on campus.

Acquiring these machines is the first step of positioning Cube Wellness at the intersection of delivering timely access to wellness products through an emerging AI-driven digital retail marketplace and creating a scalable platform tailored to the evolving needs of higher education institutions and their student populations.

“Universities are rethinking how health-and-wellness essential products are delivered on campus,” said GBT Tech CEO Patrick Bertagna. “We see an opportunity to introduce a new kind of on-campus wellness experience, one that is accessible, intelligent, and designed for the next generation of students.”

Cube Wellness’ expansion reflects a broader commitment to innovation in wellness delivery, combining physical presence with a digital infrastructure to support data-driven insights, adaptive product offerings, and future AI-enabled enhancements. The Company views this initial deployment as the foundation for an expected nationwide rollout, aligned with university wellness initiatives and student health priorities.

With this first investment, Cube Wellness Technologies formally enters the digital wellness retail category, establishing a new growth platform that extends beyond traditional wellness distribution models and into the future of campus-based wellness engagement. As part of the expansion, the Company appointed CEO Patrick Bertagna to the Board of Directors. The Company plans to augment its board with industry leaders that will help strategically navigate and position the Company for rapid growth.

About GBT Technologies, Inc.

GBT Technologies, Inc. is a development-stage technology company engaged in the design and development of AI- and IoT-driven systems. The Company focuses on and utilizes intelligent platforms, predictive behavior modeling, sensor-based technologies, and strategic initiatives within emerging technology sectors.

About Cube Wellness Technologies

Cube Wellness Technologies is a wholly-owned subsidiary of GBT Technologies, Inc., focused on deploying AI-enabled automated wellness infrastructure. The Company provides intelligent wellness solutions supported by digital payment systems and enterprise-grade operational platforms for universities, workplaces, and community environments nationwide.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” “will,” “would,” or similar expressions. These statements reflect the Company’s current views with respect to future events and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements due to various factors, including, but not limited to, the Company’s ability successfully to develop, deploy, and commercialize the Cube Wellness Technologies platform; risks associated with forming and maintaining strategic partnerships; technological, market, regulatory, and competitive risks in the health-and-wellness sector; the Company’s limited operating history and development-stage status; potential delays in product deployment or revenue generation; reliance on third-party partners; intellectual property risks; capital requirements and access to financing; general economic conditions; and other risks detailed in the Company’s filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc. and any subsequent reports. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

