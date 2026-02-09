Mofy VFX × Tencent Video: Breakout Urban Comedy Series “No Pain No Gain” Premieres, with Global Mofy Delivering End-to-End VFX Production Powered by AI-Native Workflow

BEIJING, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Mofy AI Limited (the “Company” or “Global Mofy”) (Nasdaq: GMM), a generative AI-driven technology solutions provider engaged in virtual content production and the development of 3D digital assets for use in the broader digital content industry, today announced that its visual effects (“VFX”) brand, Mofy VFX, provided end-to-end VFX production services for the urban workplace comedy series “No Pain No Gain”, produced by Xinli TV and Yuewen Film & TV, which premiered on Tencent Video on January 31, 2026. As of the date of this release, the series’ Tencent Video in-platform “heat index”—an internal popularity metric—has surpassed 24,000, with publicly available Tencent Video charts showing the series ranking No. 1 on both the real-time TV series list and the real-time trending search list.

Since its premiere on Tencent Video, No Pain No Gain has attracted strong audience attention and online discussion. Publicly available information and media reports indicate early momentum on the platform, underscoring the market appeal of premium episodic content that resonates with young viewers.

The series features extensive VFX work across multiple episodes, blending comedic storytelling with a fast-paced urban setting and stylized visuals. Global Mofy delivered the project under a production timeline designed for platform-grade distribution, leveraging advanced generative AI tools and an AI-native production workflow to support high-quality, high-efficiency delivery at scale.

Global Mofy’s production workflow integrates AI-assisted and automation-driven modules across key stages of the VFX pipeline. By leveraging advanced generative AI tools alongside a structured production methodology, the Company aims to improve throughput and consistency while maintaining high visual standards—particularly in projects requiring high shot counts, rapid iteration, and tight turnaround.

“No Pain No Gain demonstrates how premium episodic content can resonate with young audiences while maintaining high standards for production execution,” said Ms. Wenjun Jiang, President and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Global Mofy. “By leveraging advanced generative AI tools and our AI-native workflow, we were able to deliver high-quality VFX efficiently at scale, supporting the production’s creative vision while meeting demanding platform schedules. Delivering projects of this caliber helps us strengthen our reputation and credibility within the industry, deepen trust with leading content platforms and producers, and further position Global Mofy as a reliable long-term partner for high-volume, high-quality digital content production.”

About Global Mofy AI Limited

Global Mofy AI Limited (Nasdaq: GMM) is a generative AI-driven technology solutions provider engaged in virtual content production, and the development of digital assets for the digital content industry. Utilizing its proprietary “Mofy Lab” technology platform, which consists of interactive 3D and artificial intelligence (“AI”) technology, the Company creates high-definition virtual versions of a wide range of physical world objects in 3D ranging from characters, objects to scenes and more. The digital assets can be used in different applications, including movies, TV series, AR/VR, animation, advertising, gaming, and more. Global Mofy Metaverse is one of the leading digital asset banks in China, which consists of more than 150,000 high-precision 3D digital assets. For more information, please visit www.globalmofy.ai or ir.globalmofy.cn.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as “may,” “will,” “intend,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions, our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs, and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

For more information, please contact:

Global Mofy AI Ltd.

Investor Relations Department

ir@mof-vfx.com