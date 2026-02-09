Total Lab Automation Research Report 2026: Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts 2025-2031

Dublin, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Total Lab Automation - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.









The total lab automation market is set to escalate from USD 6.65 billion in 2025 to USD 7.09 billion in 2026, reaching a projected USD 9.83 billion by 2031 at a 6.73% CAGR for the 2026-2031 period.

This expected growth is driven by increased high-throughput screening for drug discovery, growing diagnostic test volumes, and heightened focus on error reduction in clinical and research environments. The convergence of robotics, artificial intelligence, and cloud connectivity in integrated platforms optimizes workflows, predicts equipment failures, and facilitates real-time data analysis.

Modular designs and collaborative robots expand automation into smaller facilities and broaden user demographics. Additionally, the surge in precision medicine and cell and gene therapy manufacture, coupled with stricter regulatory frameworks, propel equipment upgradations in the market.

Global Total Lab Automation Market Trends and Insights

Integration of AI-Enabled Predictive Maintenance to Minimise Downtime: Proactive analytics monitoring key metrics prevent unscheduled stoppages, extend asset life by reducing service calls, and cut reagent waste. In North America, the resulting financial benefits fuel further automation upgrades.

EU IVDR-Driven Upgrade Cycle in Clinical Diagnostics: Europe's shift to IVDR regulations intensifies the replacement of aging systems. Automated solutions now focus on ensuring compliance and data integrity, escalating demand for next-generation platforms in Germany, France, and the UK.

Seven-Figure CAPEX and Lengthy ROI for True TLA Islands: Integrated TLA islands pose financial challenges, particularly for smaller labs with limited budgets. Although financing options are emerging, lengthy installation and validation delay ROI, moderating the market penetration.

Segment Analysis: Automated liquid handlers, the largest revenue generator at 31.45% market share in 2025, remain crucial due to their role in research and diagnostics. Robotic arms, expanding at 8.54% CAGR, gain traction for their versatility, appealing to mid-volume labs. LIMS, comprising 37.20% of the software sector, evolve as operational backbones with AI-enhanced modules, while SDMS systems, growing at 9.85% CAGR, address data management needs with cloud-based solutions.

Geography Analysis: North America, capturing 40.35% market share in 2025, benefits from high research budgets and AI maintenance integration. Europe experiences growth via the IVDR transition, with Germany, the UK, and France at the forefront. Asia-Pacific, the fastest-growing region with a 7.72% CAGR, is spurred by China's smart-hospital initiatives, Japan's robotic developments, and India's health-scheme laboratory expansions.

Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Integration of AI-Enabled Predictive Maintenance to Minimise Downtime

4.2.2 EU IVDR-Driven Upgrade Cycle in Clinical Diagnostics

4.2.3 High-Throughput QC Needs for Cell and Gene-Therapy Manufacturing

4.2.4 Emergence of Decentralised and Virtual Clinical Trial Micro-Labs

4.2.5 Rising Biobank Volumes Demanding Ultra-Cold Automated Storage

4.2.6 Government-Funded Smart-Hospital Build-outs (GCC and China)

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Seven-Figure CAPEX and Lengthy ROI for True TLA Islands

4.3.2 Legacy Middleware Interoperability Gaps with Next-Gen Analyzers

4.3.3 Cyber-Security and Data-Sovereignty Compliance Burden

4.3.4 Supply-Chain Volatility in Precision Mechatronics Components

4.4 Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory or Technological Outlook

4.6 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6.1 Competitive Rivalry

4.6.2 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.3 Threat of Substitutes

4.6.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.6.5 Bargaining Power of Suppliers



5 MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 By Equipment Type

5.1.1 Automated Liquid Handlers

5.1.2 Robotic Arms

5.1.3 Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems

5.1.4 Clinical Chemistry and Immuno-Analyzers

5.1.5 Automated Plate Handlers

5.2 By Software

5.2.1 Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS)

5.2.2 Scientific Data Management Systems (SDMS)

5.2.3 Electronic Lab Notebooks (ELN)

5.2.4 Laboratory Information Systems (LIS)

5.2.5 Chromatography Data Systems (CDS)

5.3 By Automation Scope

5.3.1 Pre-Analytical Automation

5.3.2 Analytical / Core-Lab Automation

5.3.3 Post-Analytical Automation

5.3.4 Total Lab Automation (TLA) Islands

5.4 By Application

5.4.1 Clinical Diagnostics

5.4.2 Genomics

5.4.3 Drug Discovery

5.4.4 Proteomics and Metabolomics

5.4.5 Biobank and Sample Management

5.5 By End-User

5.5.1 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

5.5.2 Contract Research and Manufacturing Organizations (CROs / CDMOs)

5.5.3 Hospitals and Diagnostic Reference Labs

5.5.4 Academic and Government Institutes

5.6 By Geography

5.6.1 North America

5.6.1.1 United States

5.6.1.2 Canada

5.6.1.3 Mexico

5.6.2 South America

5.6.2.1 Brazil

5.6.2.2 Argentina

5.6.2.3 Rest of South America

5.6.3 Europe

5.6.3.1 Germany

5.6.3.2 United Kingdom

5.6.3.3 France

5.6.3.4 Italy

5.6.3.5 Spain

5.6.3.6 Rest of Europe

5.6.4 Middle East

5.6.4.1 GCC

5.6.4.2 Turkey

5.6.4.3 Rest of Middle East

5.6.5 Africa

5.6.5.1 South Africa

5.6.5.2 Nigeria

5.6.5.3 Rest of Africa

5.6.6 Asia-Pacific

5.6.6.1 China

5.6.6.2 Japan

5.6.6.3 India

5.6.6.4 South Korea

5.6.6.5 Southeast Asia

5.6.6.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global-level Overview, Market-level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share, Products and Services, Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

6.4.2 Danaher Corp. (Beckman Coulter)

6.4.3 Roche Diagnostics International AG

6.4.4 Siemens Healthineers AG

6.4.5 Abbott Laboratories

6.4.6 Tecan Group Ltd.

6.4.7 Agilent Technologies Inc.

6.4.8 PerkinElmer Inc. (Revvity)

6.4.9 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

6.4.10 QIAGEN N.V.

6.4.11 Inpeco SA

6.4.12 Hamilton Company

6.4.13 Hudson Robotics Inc.

6.4.14 SPT Labtech Ltd.

6.4.15 Swisslog Healthcare AG

6.4.16 BD (Kiestra)

6.4.17 LabVantage Solutions Inc.

6.4.18 LabWare Inc.

6.4.19 Opentrons Labworks Inc.

6.4.20 Perceptive Automation LLC

6.4.21 Yaskawa Electric Corp.

6.4.22 Eppendorf SE

6.4.23 Formulatrix Inc.

6.4.24 Biosero Inc.

6.4.25 Tecan Genomics Inc.



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-Space and Unmet-Need Assessment

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3oap8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachments