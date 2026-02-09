Pace Center for Girls Announces Rebecca Ndombi as Chief Advancement Officer

Jacksonville, Florida, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pace Center for Girls is pleased to announce the appointment of Rebecca Ndombi as its new Chief Advancement Officer.

Ndombi brings more than 15 years of executive advancement leadership, with a proven record of driving philanthropic growth, strengthening organizational visibility, and building strategic partnerships. Prior to joining Pace, she led all advancement functions as Chief Development Officer at Zero Abuse Project and cultivated multimillion-dollar global partnerships during her tenure with the United Nations.

“Rebecca’s depth of experience, strategic mindset, and commitment to mission-driven work make her an exceptional addition to Pace,” said Yessica Cancel, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Pace Center for Girls. “Her leadership will be instrumental as we continue to expand our impact and invest in the futures of the girls and young women we serve.”

“What if this moment, uncertain as it is, marks exactly where meaningful change begins? Where doubt gives way to discipline, fear is met with preparation, and forward motion becomes a choice,” said Ndombi. “I am honored to join Pace Center for Girls and to work alongside this extraordinary community to build trust and move the mission forward with purpose and resolve.”

About Pace Center for Girls

Founded in 1985, Pace provides free year-round middle and high school academics, case management, counseling, and life skills development in a safe and supportive environment that recognizes and deals with past trauma and builds upon girls’ individual strengths. Dedicated to meeting the social, emotional, and education needs of girls, Pace has a successful and proven program model that has changed the life trajectory of more than 40,000 girls and is recognized as one of the nation’s leading advocates for girls in need. For more information on Pace Center for Girls, visit www.pacecenter.org.

