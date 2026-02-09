Europe Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO) Research Report 2026: Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts 2025-2031

Dublin, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO) - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The European Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO) market is projected to grow steadily from USD 134.72 billion in 2026 to USD 146.3 billion by 2031, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.66%.

This consistent growth is attributed to regulatory requirements such as right-to-repair rules, circular economy legislation, and an increasing reliance on data-driven maintenance strategies. Germany, a leader in automation, alongside growing concerns for supply chain resilience, is fostering demand for integrated maintenance solutions.

The shift towards digitalization is enhancing competition among service providers capable of integrating mechanical, electrical, and software support efficiently. Additionally, manufacturers are reallocating budgets from capital to operational expenses, spurring a demand for outsourced services. The Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) further promotes life-cycle-oriented maintenance documentation, boosting analytics-enhanced service contracts.

Regulatory Push for Predictive Maintenance

The Cyber Resilience Act enforces continuous machine monitoring, effectively making predictive maintenance a compliance standard. Companies adopting early are enjoying reduced downtime, which propels demand for analytics-heavy MRO contracts. Germany's Industry 4.0 initiatives receive EUR 2.1 billion in subsidies, pointing to a significant allocation for predictive infrastructure. As OEMs demand machine health data from suppliers, even mid-sized businesses must adopt sensors and cloud analytics. This regulation phase extends to 2027, further benefiting the European MRO market with sustained investment cycles.

Industrial Automation and the Necessity for Uptime

European manufacturing exercises closer-to-capacity operations, with leading German factories showing nearly 90% equipment effectiveness. The pandemic-era semiconductor crisis illustrated how a machine malfunction affects entire networks, while automotive electrification introduces complex maintenance needs. Firms like Volkswagen have referenced a significant infrastructure allocation towards electric-mobility, emphasizing the priority of uptime. Consequently, expenditures in the European MRO market continue increasing as digital twins, smart sensors, and AI-driven diagnostics become essential.

Skilled Labor Shortage

There is an anticipated need for approximately 145,000 additional maintenance technicians by 2030 in Europe, inducing a training investment of EUR 1.4 billion. Germany, amidst its renowned training programs, still faces a shortage of 45,000 maintenance roles. Aviation, requiring lengthy certifications, struggles significantly. The aging workforce, with 40% over 50 years of age, adds to the urgency. This scarcity inflates service costs, delays repairs, and impacts the scalability of the European MRO sector.

Industrial MRO held 45.88% of 2025's revenue, sustained by Europe's extensive manufacturing base and automation demands. While facility services maintain steady returns, niches like hydrogen electrolyzer maintenance are rising. Electrical MRO, growing at a 2.69% CAGR, is enhanced by sensor deployment, grid digitalization, and renewable energy targets. Hybrid service contracts are gaining popularity, merging mechanical and software upgrades. Preventive programs account for 57.02% of 2025 expenditure and maintain the backbone of European reliability, but predictive analytics, growing at a 6.82% CAGR, is reshaping maintenance strategies. Advanced data use reduces unscheduled stops and elevates supply chain reliability.

Corrective tasks, however, remain crucial as no model predicts every failure. Unexpected downtimes from turbine or engine failures can incur costs surpassing EUR 100,000 per hour. As service models evolve, providers adept at balancing predictive analytics and crisis management will secure revenue even as predictive methods take hold.

Market Drivers

Regulatory push for predictive maintenance in European industry

Industrial automation and need for uptime across manufacturing base

Ageing aerospace and transportation fleets demanding overhaul cycles

Shift from capex to opex favouring outsourced MRO contracts

E-commerce platforms optimising MRO supply chains

Sustainability legislation driving circular and remanufactured parts use

Market Restraints

Skilled labour shortage of certified technicians

Volatile raw-material prices squeezing distributor margins

OEM data monopolies limiting independent service access

Geopolitical supply-chain disruptions for critical spares

