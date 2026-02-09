Playboy Signs $122 Million Deal with United Trademark Group to Accelerate the Growth of its China Business

Playboy to Sell 50% of its China Business, and Receive $112 Million in Guaranteed Payments

Playboy to Receive $10 Million for Brand Support Services

Major Transaction Advances Asset-Light Strategy; A Minimum of $50 Million of the Proceeds to be used for Debt Reduction

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Playboy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) (the “Company” or “Playboy”), a global pleasure and leisure company, today announced that it has entered into definitive agreements to sell 50% of its China business to UTG Brands Management Group (“UTG”), an experienced consumer brands operator in China. Upon closing, UTG will manage all operational aspects of Playboy’s business activities in China, Hong Kong and Macau.

Under the terms of the agreements, Playboy will receive $122 million in total cash, including $45 million payable over two years in exchange for UTG’s acquisition of a 50% interest in the joint venture for Playboy’s China business (the “JV”), $67 million in guaranteed minimum distribution payments over eight years, and $10 million in brand support payments over the next three years. In addition to the annual guaranteed minimum distribution payments to Playboy, which will equal or exceed its current net cash flows from China, Playboy expects to receive incremental annual distributions from its remaining ownership in the JV as UTG grows the business. UTG has paid a $9 million deposit against the purchase price, and the initial closing of the transaction is expected to occur by March 31, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

Playboy will use a minimum of $50 million of the proceeds from the transaction to further de-leverage its balance sheet. Including the anticipated reduction in interest expense, the Company expects the transaction to be immediately accretive to earnings.

Mr. Wenming Zhang, CEO of UTG Brands Management Group commented: “Today, we collectively witness a new beginning for a legendary brand. Playboy is not only an icon of fashion and culture, but also a symbol of a 70-year pursuit of freedom, creativity, and a refined quality of life. We are deeply honored to participate in this acquisition and partnership, bringing renewed contemporary energy to this timeless brand.

“Looking ahead, we will leverage a global perspective combined with strong local insight to reimagine and strengthen the brand’s appeal—remaining true to its heritage of gentlemanly leisure while embracing the spirit of diversity and innovation that defines the modern era. We believe this partnership will be as solid as bedrock and as radiant as the stars, and we look forward to jointly creating a new chapter of shared success at the intersection of business and culture.”

Ben Kohn, Chief Executive Officer of Playboy, concluded: “We are partnering with UTG, a globally respected operator with a strong track record stewarding leading international brands in China. Partnering with UTG allows them to make a meaningful investment in the future of the brand in China, positioning Playboy for sustained, long-term growth in one of the world’s most important consumer markets. In addition to the $122 million of contracted payments, we expect that our continuing 50% ownership will provide meaningful upside, while materially simplifying our operating model.”

About United Trademark Group

United Trademark Group (UTG), parent of UTG Brands Management Group Ltd., is a global leader in consumer brands, headquartered in Hong Kong, with offices in Toronto and Paris. Leveraging world-class product development, expert supply chain capabilities, and an unrivaled retail distribution network in China, UTG has transformed multiple brands into household names across the region.

Currently managing a diverse portfolio of over 10 brands, UTG generates more than $1.5 billion in annual retail sales across 12 countries. UTG’s offerings span a wide range of industries, including lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and more. Through a mix of owned and licensed brands, UTG develops innovative lifestyle and fashion products that resonate with consumers around the world.

UTG is committed to building brands that go beyond products, creating lifestyles that connect people to the activities and experiences they love.

About Playboy, Inc.

Playboy (Nasdaq: PLBY) is a global pleasure and leisure company, built on one of the most globally recognized brands. By leveraging its iconic intellectual property, Playboy pursues an asset-light model across licensing, digital content, consumer products and experiential offerings, helping consumers worldwide to live more fulfilling lives. To learn more, please visit https://investors.playboy.com.

