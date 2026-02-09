KSA Satellite Communications Research Report 2025-2031: Market Trends and Insights Government Investment Under Vision 2030 and KSA Space Strategy

Dublin, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "KSA Satellite Communications - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The KSA Satellite Communications Market is positioned for significant growth, with projections estimating an increase from USD 1.57 billion in 2026 to USD 2.23 billion by 2031. This expansion, reflecting a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.35%, is driven by various factors, including public-sector investments and the Vision 2030 initiative aimed at enhancing connectivity across diverse industries.

The Public Investment Fund (PIF) has been pivotal, channeling capital into entities like Neo Space Group, which has become a leading player in the market. Cross-border demand from sectors such as aviation, maritime, and energy further propels the adoption of advanced multi-orbit satellite capacities. Market players gravitate towards managed services to mitigate upfront costs, while high-throughput satellites in Ku- and Ka-bands secure the bandwidth essential for burgeoning 5G networks and IoT technologies.

KSA Satellite Communications Market Trends and Insights Government Investment Under Vision 2030 and KSA Space Strategy

The USD 500 billion Vision 2030 initiative bolsters investment in space technologies, highlighted by PIF's USD 270 million satellite-manufacturing line and Neo Space Group's multi-orbit strategy. The Communications, Space & Technology Commission (CST) facilitates this growth by offering long-term spectrum licenses for key frequency bands and launching competitions to stimulate innovation and deployment.

Digital-First Shift in Oil and Maritime IoT Backhaul

Collaborations such as Saudi Aramco's with SES, focusing on MEO connectivity for 5G, signify a move towards modernized, hybrid satellite models. These advancements support real-time analytics and autonomous operations in the oil and maritime sectors, encouraging ongoing purchases from local operators.

Regulatory and Spectrum-Allocation Delays

Challenges such as CST's extended approval timelines and foreign ownership restrictions complicate market entry and expansion for international companies. This leads to prolonged project timelines and deferred investment decisions.

Segment Analysis

VSAT maintains a substantial market share but experiences slower growth compared to rapidly expanding LEO constellations. Technological advancements, including multi-orbit orchestration software, enhance network flexibility and cybersecurity, aligning with CST's stringent security protocols. Ka-band is increasingly exigent for high-throughput applications, with developments such as Arabsat's flexible payloads expanding capacity.

Key Companies in the Report:

Arab Satellite Communications Organization (ARABSAT)

Saudi Telecom Company (stc)

Neo Space Group

Thuraya Telecommunications Company

Inmarsat Global Limited

SES S.A.

Intelsat

SpaceX Starlink (KSA)

OneWeb

Telesat

Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increased demand for ubiquitous broadband connectivity

4.2.2 Government investment under Vision 2030 and KSA Space Strategy

4.2.3 Digital-first shift in oil and maritime IoT back-haul

4.2.4 Planned Saudi sovereign LEO constellation (Neo Space Group)

4.2.5 Mandatory redundancy after 2021 Gulf cable outages

4.2.6 HAPS integration requiring satellite gateway backhaul

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Regulatory and spectrum-allocation delays

4.3.2 Competition from fiber and 5G terrestrial roll-outs

4.3.3 Import duties on satellite ground-equipment components

4.3.4 Shortage of Ka/Ku-band RF installation talent

4.4 Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.8 Macroeconomic Impact Assessment



5 MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 By Technology Type

5.1.1 VSAT (Very Small Aperture Terminal)

5.1.2 High-Throughput Satellites (HTS)

5.1.3 Low-Earth-Orbit (LEO) Constellations

5.1.4 Medium-Earth-Orbit (MEO) Constellations

5.1.5 Direct-to-Home (DTH) Broadcasting

5.2 By Frequency Band

5.2.1 L-band

5.2.2 C-band

5.2.3 Ku-band

5.2.4 Ka-band

5.2.5 Q/V and Optical (Others)

5.3 By Solution

5.3.1 Ground Equipment

5.3.1.1 Antennas and Terminals

5.3.1.2 Gateways and Hubs

5.3.1.3 Modems and Routers

5.3.2 Managed Services

5.3.2.1 Capacity Leasing

5.3.2.2 Support and Maintenance

5.4 By Platform

5.4.1 Portable / Man-pack

5.4.2 Land

5.4.3 Maritime

5.4.4 Airborne (Commercial and Defense)

5.5 By End-user Vertical

5.5.1 Maritime

5.5.2 Defense and Government

5.5.3 Oil, Gas and Energy Enterprises

5.5.4 Media and Entertainment

5.5.5 Financial and Corporate Enterprises

5.5.6 Other Verticals (Education, Healthcare, NGOs)



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global-level Overview, Market-level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share, Products and Services, Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Arab Satellite Communications Organization (ARABSAT)

6.4.2 Saudi Telecom Company (stc)

6.4.3 Neo Space Group

6.4.4 Salam (Integrated Telecom Company)

6.4.5 Thuraya Telecommunications Company

6.4.6 Inmarsat Global Limited

6.4.7 Eutelsat Group

6.4.8 AXESS Networks Arabia Saudita (Hispasat)

6.4.9 Detecon Al-Saudia Co. Ltd. (DETASAD)

6.4.10 NOVAsat

6.4.11 SES S.A.

6.4.12 Intelsat

6.4.13 SpaceX Starlink (KSA)

6.4.14 OneWeb

6.4.15 Telesat

6.4.16 Sahara Net

6.4.17 HiCap Telecommunications Company

6.4.18 Mawarid Electronics Limited

6.4.19 First Gulf Company (FGC)

6.4.20 Skyband

6.4.21 Saudi Net Link

6.4.22 ICCSAT

6.4.23 Baud Telecom Company Networks

6.4.24 Nova Stars Information Services

6.5 Vendor Positioning Analysis



7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS



8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

8.1 White-space and Unmet-need Assessment

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k8yw1a

