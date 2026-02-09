Saudi Arabia Entertainment and Amusement Report 2026: Intensified Vision 2030 CAPEX and Growing Domestic Tourism Under "Saudi Summer" Campaigns - Growth Forecasts 2025-2031

Dublin, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Entertainment and Amusement - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Saudi Arabia Entertainment and Amusement market is projected to reach a size of USD 5.36 billion by 2031, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4% from 2026 to 2031.

This growth is fueled by increased public-sector capital expenditures, a strategic shift towards leisure components in mixed-use real estate projects, and a sustained rise in family-oriented out-of-home leisure spending. Key factors contributing to this market acceleration include intensified investment in giga-projects by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), the rapid expansion of mall-anchored family entertainment centers, and the relaxation of social norms enabling mixed-gender visitation.

Domestic tourism campaigns, such as "Saudi Summer," have extended local tourists' stays and redirected footfall towards leisure hubs. International pilgrims are increasingly combining cultural excursions with heritage attractions, further boosting revenues during off-peak months. New operators leverage competitive pricing and bundled offers to enhance revenue through premium experiences.

Saudi Arabia Entertainment and Amusement Market Trends and Insights

Intensified Vision 2030 CAPEX

From 2024 to 2025, over SAR 50 billion (USD 13.33 billion) was invested in leisure infrastructure, anchoring major projects such as the Qiddiya mega-theme park and NEOM's mixed-reality zones. This funding pipeline reduces risk perceptions, attracts global partners with licensing tech for rides, and enhances domestic tourism retention.

As project openings increase, dynamic pricing in ticketing systems expands weekday usage and off-peak yields, aligning with Vision 2030 tourism metrics and facilitating accelerated municipal approvals in key areas.

Growing Domestic Tourism Under "Saudi Summer" Campaigns

The Ministry of Tourism reported a 17% year-on-year increase in domestic leisure travel in summer 2025, aided by bundled packages combining hotel and attraction passes. Partnerships with airlines and ride-hailing services have lowered transport costs, making short getaways accessible for middle-income families. These campaigns have driven a significant rise in foot traffic and stabilized cash flows for operators who previously relied on peak religious seasons.

High Seasonality During Hajj & Umrah Peaks

Pilgrimage seasons see high visitor traffic, whereas midsummer weeks show a decline. While cultural venues near mosque precincts perform well, coastal parks experience significant underutilization. Operators are adjusting by timing ride debuts and offering discounted seasonal passes, though operating costs remain high outside peak times.

Segment Analysis

Family entertainment centers will make up 36.02% of the market by 2025, attracting diverse age groups and providing consistent demand via school trips. Mixed reality and VR arcades, though currently under 5% market share, are anticipated to grow at an 18.5% CAGR until 2031, driven by high-definition tech and content localization. This sector's growth illustrates the shift toward digital engagement and premium experiences.

The report segments the Saudi Arabia Entertainment and Amusement market by Venue Type, Revenue Stream, Visitor Demographic, and Geography, offering valuable insights into future trends and opportunities.

Companies Covered in this Report Include:

Saudi Entertainment Ventures (SEVEN)

Qiddiya Investment Company

Abdul Mohsen Al Hokair Group

Al Othaim Leisure & Tourism

Sela

Fakieh Leisure & Entertainment

Majid Al Futtaim Entertainment (KSA operations)

NEOM Entertainment & Culture division

Market Overview



Market Drivers

Intensified public-sector CAPEX (e.g., Vision 2030 GEA budget)

Growing domestic tourism under "Saudi Summer" campaigns

Rapid mall-anchored FEC roll-outs by local conglomerates

Relaxed social norms spurring female & family visitation

Gamified pilgrimage packages blending leisure & religious tourism

Gaming and esports infrastructure development

Market Restraints

High seasonality during Hajj & Umrah peaks

Fragmented licensing across municipalities

Talent shortage in themed-entertainment engineering

Limited utility-scale power in peripheral giga-projects

Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

Regulatory Landscape

Technological Outlook

Porter's Five Forces

Companies Featured

Saudi Entertainment Ventures (SEVEN)

Qiddiya Investment Company

Abdul Mohsen Al Hokair Group

Al Othaim Leisure & Tourism

Sela

Fakieh Leisure & Entertainment

Tarfeeh Fakieh

Al Hokair Funland

Majid Al Futtaim Entertainment (KSA operations)

Al-Tayer Group Entertainment (KSA operations)

Vox Cinemas (KSA)

AMC Cinemas KSA

Muvi Cinemas

Snow City Riyadh

Jeddah Season Committee

Riyadh Season Committee

Saraya Aqaba Waterpark (KSA JV)

Six Flags Qiddiya (future)

Merlin Entertainments (LEGOLAND KSA)

NEOM Entertainment & Culture division

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3ad2hm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.