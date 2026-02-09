HERE Tour Planning upgrade introduces mixed fleet optimization for EVs and use of AI predictive intelligence for better planning and compliance

HERE helps operators reduce guesswork, cut down on delays and enable more automated, dependable logistics planning.



Las Vegas, NV – As logistics operators contend with rising traffic congestion, tighter delivery windows, labor constraints and accelerating fleet electrification, HERE Technologies, the leading digital mapping and location data company, today announced a new suite of premium capabilities for HERE Tour Planning.

The latest enhancements to HERE Tour Planning are designed to help transportation and logistics operators with the EV transition across the last-mile, while improving planning accuracy, adherence to regulations and navigating dynamic delivery environments.

According to ABI Research, the commercial electric vehicle market is anticipated to grow by 19.4% year-over-year through 2032, with light and medium commercial vehicles in the middle and last-mile sector leading the charge. Tightening urban emission mandates, along with major advancements in EV technology, are key drivers of adoption.

EV Planning : Based on HERE testing, this capability can deliver up to 20% better planning and routing of electric vehicles through: Learning each vehicle’s unique operating profile, including battery range characteristics and other vehicle specifications that impact performance. Creating delivery tour plans with up to 15% better ETAs that are feasible for a specific EV or EV fleet using a real, physical consumption model to calculate remaining range rather than broad assumptions. Ingesting a fleet’s private EV charge point locations or leveraging intelligent charge point recommendations from HERE’s public database of more than 1.9M EV charge point locations and attributes.

These features support the integration of electric vehicles into fleets, helping companies adopt sustainable transportation options without compromising efficiency.

Time-Based Variables: This AI predictive intelligence capability incorporates dynamic, real-world constraints to reduce delays, improve ETA accuracy and deliver smoother end‑to‑end operations by: Allowing logistics managers to proactively adjust for disruptions such as temporary road closures or shifting traffic congestion. Giving dispatchers improved operational efficiency and enhancing compliance with time-restrictions, such as pedestrian zones or delivery window constraints. Minimizing delays drivers experience from incorrect scheduling of restricted zones or other time-dependent variables.

“Static route planning doesn’t reflect the reality fleets face today,” said Bart Coppelmans, Senior Director of Product Management at HERE Technologies. “With new variables emerging, increasing complexity and electric vehicles becoming part of daily operations, logistics providers need richer features that tailor optimization to their specific business metrics, KPIs and SLAs.”

“Over time, EVs have been delivering longer ranges and significantly lower total cost of ownership,” said Adhish Luitel, Research Director at ABI Research. “As businesses accelerate their transition to electric fleets to improve sustainability and efficiency, the need for EV route planning solutions that can account for the complexities of each EV as well as various external nuances continues to grow.”

HERE Tour Planning uniquely combines AI-powered predictive intelligence with EV-ready optimization in a single, integrated planning tool. HERE Tour Planning is utilized by leading logistics companies globally, offering enterprise-grade fleet optimization and route-planning solutions.

The upgraded HERE Tour Planning capabilities are now available to select customers, with ongoing enhancements planned throughout the year.

