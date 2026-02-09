Cloud5 Communications Expands Operations Facility With New Managed Service Desk, Technology Lab, and Logistics Center in St. Louis Following Strong 2025

CHICAGO, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloud5 Communications, a leading provider of technology solutions and services for more than 5,000 hotels across the Americas, today announced the opening of its new Managed IT Service Desk, Operations, and Logistics Center in the St. Louis metropolitan area. The move represents a major expansion of Cloud5’s physical footprint – more than doubling its office space in the area – as the company scales to meet accelerating demand for its Managed IT Services, HSIA, Voice and In-Room Entertainment solutions.

In fact, this significant investment follows a record-breaking 2025 fourth quarter, during which Cloud5 welcomed 145 new clients, and completed the following:

67 HSIA installations

80 Telephony installations

207 MSP projects

2 new MSP service desk clients onboarded within the last 30 days

“Our business growth, particularly within our Managed IT Services practice, made this expansion both strategic and necessary,” said Marc Vaughn, SVP of Operations for Cloud5 Communications “Our new facility gives us the space, technology, and operational efficiency needed to support our rapidly scaling business and continue delivering the 5-star installations and support that have become synonymous with Cloud5.”

The enhanced location includes expanded workspace for support teams, upgraded logistics and staging capacity, and a new Hotel Technology Lab & Showcase where Cloud5 will demonstrate emerging solutions and collaborate with clients on future technology strategies.

“We designed this space to support innovation, collaboration, and exceptional service delivery,” said Mark Holzberg, President and CEO of Cloud5 Communications. “Our teams continue to earn industry-leading satisfaction scores, and this investment ensures they have the resources and environment needed to keep raising the bar.”

About Cloud5 Communications

Cloud5 is the leading IT and communications solutions and services provider for customer-centric brands across the Americas. The company’s fast, reliable Internet solutions and flexible voice systems enhance the guest experience at more than 5,000 hotels across the United States, Canada and CALA. Cloud5’s award-winning Contact Center combines innovation with skilled agents to deliver white label hotel reservations, sales, guest relations and service that add value across any channel. The company’s comprehensive Managed IT and Managed Security Services (MSP/MSSP) support all the technology-related components of a successful hotel operation and act as an extension of a property’s IT department. For more information visit cloud5.com or call 877.241.2516.

