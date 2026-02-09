Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action on Behalf of Fermi, Inc. Investors

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Fermi, Inc., (“Fermi” or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FRMI) investors of a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between February 26, 2025 and August 4, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Fermi investors have until March 2, 2026 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/fermi-inc. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Fermi is an energy and AI infrastructure company that purportedly intends to build multiple, large scale nuclear reactors to support its own network of large, grid-independent data centers powered by nuclear and other energy to power AI companies. Fermi’s first project is Project Matador, its flagship, first-of-its kind energy and AI infrastructure campus designed to provide dedicated power for AI workloads.

Fermi completed its IPO in October 2025. In the IPO Registration Statement, Fermi represented that it “entered into a letter of intent . . . with an investment grade-rated tenant (the ‘First Tenant’) to lease a portion of the Project Matador Site . . . for an initial lease term of twenty years.” The Company also represented there was strong demand for Project Matador and that construction of the facility would be funded by “tenant payments” and “lease agreements.” Following the IPO, Fermi announced that the First Tenant entered into an Advance in Aid of Construction Agreement, through which it would advance up to $150 million to Fermi to fund Project Matador construction costs.

As alleged, in truth, Fermi overstated tenant demand for Project Matador and misrepresented the agreement with the First Tenant.



On December 12, 2025, Fermi disclosed that “[o]n December 11, 2025, the First Tenant notified the Company that it is terminating the [Advance of Aid of Construction Agreement]” after “[t]he exclusivity period set forward in the letter of intent expired.” Fermi also stated that it had “commenced discussions with several other potential tenants” and “continue[s] to negotiate the terms of a lease agreement at Project Matador” with the First Tenant. This news caused the price of Fermi stock to drop $5.16 per share, or more than 33%, from a closing price of $15.25 per share on December 11, 2025, to $10.09 per share on December 12, 2025.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising