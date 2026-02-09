MS Canada Invites Kids, Teachers, and Book Lovers of All Ages to Join the MS Read-a-Thon Adventure this February

Toronto, ON, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starting today, the annual MS Read-a-Thon officially kicks off across Canada, challenging young readers to spend the next 30 days (February 9 – March 9) turning their literacy goals into life-changing fundrasing dollars. This year’s fundraising goal of $65,000 will fuel critical research investments as well as programs that support the over 90,000 Canadians living with multiple sclerosis (MS) including the MS Knowledge Network , Peer Support and Physical Activity Programs , Information Webinars and so much more.

Through a revamped peer-to-peer fundraising platform, participants can track their books and learn the importance of charitable giving by encouraging those in their network to donate. The platform allows participants to choose an avatar, set milestones, and earn achievements and badges towards their reading goals. Readers can sign up individually, as a team or with an entire classroom.

“We aren’t just asking kids to read, but to make an impact on people’s lives,” says Gemma Cowan, Assistant Vice President, Community Fundraising at MS Canada. “They might know a family member, a friend or neighbour affected by MS, and by participating in the MS Read-A-Thon, they’re raising awareness and helping those in their community. Every page turned and dollar raised throughout this initiative make a real difference in supporting Canadians living with MS. Through investments in critical research and programs, the MS Read-a-Thon will support over 90,000 Canadians living with MS all while inspiring a lifelong love of reading.”

How the MS Read-a-Thon Works:

The Challenge: Read as much as possible from February 9 to March 9.

The Impact: Every dollar raised supports life-changing MS research and community programs for Canadians living with MS.

The Community: Whether on a team with their class, family or participating by themselves, readers can set personal goals and invite their network to follow along on their journey and donate via a custom fundraising page.

MS Canada invites parents, teachers, and book lovers of all ages to join the adventure. This February, sign up for the MS Read-a-Thon and learn how the simple act of reading can create meaningful change.

For more information, to register, or to donate to a reader, visit the official MS Read-a-Thon website .



About MS Canada

At MS Canada, we are inspired by the vision of a world free of multiple sclerosis. We focus on support, advocacy and research that will positively impact the lives of people living with, and affected by MS. For over 75 years, we have been a trusted connection for the MS community to valuable resources and programs needed on their unique MS journey. We advocate for policy change that removes barriers and improves the well-being of persons affected by MS in Canada. We invest in life-changing research that will advance treatment and care, enhance well-being, help to understand and halt disease progression, and ultimately prevent MS.

About Multiple Sclerosis (MS)

Canada has one of the highest rates of multiple sclerosis (MS) in the world. On average, 12 Canadians are diagnosed every day. MS is a neurological disease of the central nervous system (brain, spinal cord, and optic nerve). Most people are diagnosed with MS between the ages of 20 and 49. MS is a continuous disease process that progresses through different stages over time, and everyone experiences it differently as severity, symptoms and response to treatment can vary from one person to the next. The unpredictable, episodic yet progressive nature of MS makes it particularly challenging to maintain an adequate quality of life.