iDirect Government Validates DVB-S2X Standard on 450 Software-Defined Modem Using Virtualized Waveform Core in Live Over-the-Air Testing

HERNDON, Va., Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iDirect Government (iDirectGov), a leading provider of satellite communications to the military and government, today announced the successful live over-the-air point-to-point testing of a DVB-S2X waveform on the 450 Software Defined Modem (SDM) using the company’s virtualized waveform core (WCore).

The test validated iDirectGov’s DVB-S2X waveform functionality, stability and interoperability in a real-world radio frequency (RF) environment. Operating on the 450SDM through the WCore, the waveform delivered reliable end-to-end performance without compromising security. The test demonstrated a 200Mbps x 200Mbps SATCOM link over a Mil-Ka-band spot beam. The 450SDM with the DVB-S2X waveform can support speeds up to 672Mbps x 672Mbps.

“iDirectGov is building a clear implementation path for developers to integrate waveforms on software-defined modems using the WCore, enabling seamless, secure and interoperable communications,” said Tim Winter, iDirectGov president. “Our recent milestone includes successful testing on mid-Earth orbit (MEO), and since WCore is waveform-independent, it is designed to operate seamlessly across geostationary (GEO), low-Earth orbit (LEO), and other multi-orbit constellations, extending our DVB-S2X capabilities for partners and end users.”

The 450SDM uses the WCore interface to securely integrate iDirectGov-hosted and third-party applications through abstraction and virtualization. The WCore can manage and orchestrate multiple waveforms—up to 16 on the 450SDM—and provides access to additional applications such as AES encryption and iDirectGov’s Communication Signal Interference Removal (CSIR) technology.

“Live RF testing confirms that our satellite modems can support diverse waveforms across multiple constellations in operational environments,” Winter said. “This flexibility is essential for defense and government customers who depend on secure, resilient and adaptable satellite communications to meet their evolving tactical communications needs.”

The iDirect Government 4-Series SDMs with the WCore deliver resiliency, security and optimized size, weight and power (SWaP) for U.S. DOD users, while enabling commercial innovation and development and in particular, where protection of intellectual property is critical.

About iDirect Government

iDirect Government, LLC, delivers secure satellite-based voice, video and data applications with anytime and anywhere connectivity in the air, at sea and on land. iDirect Government’s advanced satellite IP solutions are used for critical ISR, airborne, maritime and COTM communications to support force protection, logistics, situational awareness, disaster recovery and emergency response.

Building on more than 20 years of global satellite communications experience, iDirect Government provides the most bandwidth-efficient, scalable and highly secure platform to meet specialized applications of multiple federal, state and local government agencies, including the Department of Defense, both domestically and abroad. iDirect Government, a U.S. corporation, has been a trusted partner of the U.S. government for more than 21 years. All its employees are permanent U.S. residents, with a third being U.S. military veterans.

iDirect Government’s specialized technology includes transmission security (TRANSEC), Communication Signal Interference Removal™ (CSIR™) anti-jam technology and Open Antenna Modem Interface Protocol (OpenAMIP). The company has Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level 2. All Defense-grade products sold by iDirect Government are designed, developed, assembled, programmed and verified within the United States.

For more information, please visit http://www.idirectgov.com and follow iDirectGov on LinkedIn at iDirect Government | LinkedIn. See iDirectGov on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCReL2Mi-yyX0sNNu-Dq0erw.

