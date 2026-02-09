Statebridge Company Selects Equator® to Support Growing REO Asset Management Operations

LUXEMBOURG, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equator®, an Altisource® (NASDAQ: ASPS) business unit and a leading SaaS platform for residential real estate management, today announced that Statebridge Company, a mortgage servicer specializing in non-agency, GSE portfolios and Business Purpose loans, has selected Equator as its platform to manage REO operations.

Equator powers end‑to‑end residential asset management through a single, integrated platform that connects servicers, investors, real estate agents, and vendors for greater collaboration. It is designed to help reduce risk, lower operating costs, and improve portfolio performance through real-time visibility and a single system of record for real estate operations.

“As our inventory increased, we needed a platform that could scale with our business,” said Bryce Fendall, Vice President, Foreclosure, Bankruptcy, Real Estate, REO, Default at Statebridge Company. “We chose Equator because it supports consistent operations across in-house, outsourced, and hybrid models. We also appreciate Equator’s continued investment in modernizing the platform, including new AI capabilities that can drive efficiency and deliver stronger portfolio insights.”

“Servicers need tools that can scale quickly and adapt to their needs,” said Chakri K. Uruma, Vice President – SaaS Products at Altisource. “Equator provides the structure and oversight needed to effectively manage high-volume portfolios. We’re pleased to see Equator help Statebridge manage their growing inventory more efficiently across its operations.”

To learn more about Equator, visit www.EquatorPro.ai.

About Altisource

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. is an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries. Combining operational excellence with a suite of innovative services and technologies, Altisource helps solve the demands of the ever-changing markets it serves. Additional information is available at www.Altisource.com.

About Equator

Equator, part of the Altisource family of businesses, is a leading SaaS platform that connects servicers, investors, agents, and vendors in a secure and transparent ecosystem. With tools for property marketing, transaction management, and compliance, Equator enables clients to streamline processes, reduce costs, and make data-driven decisions.

