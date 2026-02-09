Truveta deepens regulatory science leadership with appointment of John D. Seeger, PharmD, DrPH, FISPE as Senior Vice President of Evidence Services

BELLEVUE, Wash., Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truveta today announced the appointment of John D. Seeger, PharmD, DrPH, FISPE, a global leader in pharmacoepidemiology, to lead Truveta Evidence Services. In this role, Dr. Seeger will advance Truveta’s life science partners’ research with Truveta Data for regulatory decision making.

Dr. Seeger brings more than three decades of experience designing, leading, and evaluating large-scale observational research used to inform regulatory decision-making, drug safety, comparative effectiveness, and public health policy worldwide. Under his leadership, Truveta Evidence Services will continue to expand its ability to deliver fit-for-purpose evidence at the speed, scale, and scientific rigor required by today’s regulatory and research environments.

“Trusted evidence is foundational to better decisions in medicine, science, and public health,” said Terry Myerson, CEO and co-founder of Truveta. “John is one of the most respected leaders in real-world evidence globally. His expertise deepens our capability to deliver scientifically rigorous research at scale. That is how we save lives with data.”

Prior to joining Truveta, Dr. Seeger served as VP for Epidemiology for RTI-HS and Chief Scientific Officer for Epidemiology at Optum, where he provided scientific and strategic leadership for large, multidisciplinary epidemiology teams supporting life sciences and regulatory clients. He has also held academic appointments at Harvard Medical School and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and served as President of the International Society for Pharmacoepidemiology. Dr. Seeger has authored hundreds of peer-reviewed publications across drug safety, vaccine surveillance, comparative effectiveness, and regulatory science.

“Truveta’s unique combination of health system–owned data, advanced analytics, and deep scientific rigor creates a powerful platform for generating real-world evidence that meets the highest regulatory standards,” said Dr. Seeger. “I’m excited to help partners across life sciences, healthcare, government, and academia move faster from data to trusted evidence—ultimately improving patient outcomes.”

Dr. Seeger’s vision for the future of pharmacoepidemiology involves moving beyond traditional drug safety paradigms that check the boxes but have limited application. By integrating clinical and regulatory insights with rigorous methods and reliable, de-identified patient-level data, we can produce transformational research results that benefit patients and all those who care for them.

Ryan Ahern, MD, MPH, Truveta’s Chief Medical Officer and co-founder, added, “Our customers and partners know how deeply we care about the quality, integrity, and purpose of our data. John’s unparalleled expertise in epidemiology and regulatory-grade real-world evidence further strengthens our ability to deliver trusted insights at scale and to support decisions that advance science and improve patient outcomes.”

Dr. Seeger joins Truveta alongside Johnathan Lancaster, MD, PhD, President and Chief Scientific Officer, as the company continues to expand its scientific leadership in service of its mission of Saving Lives with Data.

About Truveta

Saving Lives with Data starts with better evidence. Truveta is a real-world intelligence company unlocking breakthrough discoveries and transforming medicine with unprecedented data and predictive AI. Built with and owned by U.S. health systems, we deliver regulatory-grade evidence and real-time insights used across clinical care, research, and public health.

Truveta membership includes Providence, Advocate Health, Trinity Health, Tenet Healthcare, Northwell Health, AdventHealth, Baptist Health of Northeast Florida, Baylor Scott & White Health, Bon Secours Mercy Health, CommonSpirit Health, Hawaii Pacific Health, HealthPartners, Henry Ford Health System, HonorHealth, Inova, Lehigh Valley Health Network, MedStar Health, Memorial Hermann Health System, MetroHealth, Novant Health, Ochsner Health, Premier Health, Saint Luke’s Health System, Sanford Health, Sentara Healthcare, Texas Health Resources, TriHealth, UnityPoint Health, Virtua Health, and WellSpan Health.

Attachment