Digits Named a 2026 Top New Product for Accountants by Accounting Today

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digits , the world’s first Agentic General Ledger (AGL®), is proud to share that it has been named a 2026 Top New Product for accountants by Accounting Today. The annual list recognizes innovative products that leverage AI to address the profession’s most pressing challenges and improve how accounting firms deliver services.

This year’s Top New Products list showcases tools that deliver measurable results and solve long-standing pain points for accountants and accounting firms. Digits was selected for its leading Agentic General Ledger™, bringing AI directly into the foundation of accounting—the general ledger—rather than layering automation on top of legacy systems.

By embedding intelligence at the core of the ledger, Digits delivers real-time financials and continuously handles work traditionally concentrated at month-end, shifting accounting from a periodic close to an ongoing, always-on process. This agentic approach helps reduce manual effort, improves accuracy, and gives firms greater confidence in the numbers at any point in time.

Digits continued to drive innovation throughout the year, including AI-powered bank reconciliations, the Ask Digits assistant, firm-specific AI models, and the Digits Connect Open API, all of which support more efficient workflows and deeper firm customization.

“We’re honored to be included on Accounting Today’s 2026 Top New Products list,” said Jeff Seibert, CEO and Founder of Digits. “This recognition reflects our focus on building software that doesn’t just automate tasks, but actively works alongside accountants, taking on repetitive work so firms can focus on strategic, high-value client services.”

As a modern accounting platform powered by the world’s first AI-native general ledger, Digits integrates with existing financial tools to automate core workflows such as bookkeeping, billing, invoicing, and financial reporting. The platform is designed to keep books continuously up to date, giving accountants and business owners timely visibility without waiting for a traditional month-end close.

Digits represents a new category of accounting software built from the ground up with agentic AI designed to run accounting processes continuously, learning and improving over time. By shifting accounting from a reactive, month-end-driven workflow to a real-time, always-on model, Digits helps firms scale without adding headcount and gives businesses consistent financial clarity as they grow.

For more information about the award, visit https://www.accountingtoday.com/list/the-2026-top-new-products-for-accountants .

About Digits

Digits is the world’s first Agentic General Ledger™ (AGL), accounting software that works for you to deliver real-time financials and automate the month-end close. Pairing consumer-grade design with a suite of custom-trained models and agents, Digits saves business owners, accountants, and finance teams countless hours of tedium and frustration every month. Leading companies that rely on Digits include Particle News, Wispr, Partiful, Replika, Pogo, Datasaur, Kino AI, and thousands of others. Founded by serial entrepreneur Jeff Seibert, Digits is backed by almost $100M from leading VCs, including Benchmark, SoftBank, and GV, and 70+ esteemed angel investors, including Aaron Levie, CEO of Box, Anthony Noto, CEO of SoFi, Dick Costolo, former CEO of Twitter, and Kevin Weil, CPO at OpenAI.

