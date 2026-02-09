Tabi Connect Launches AI-Powered Dynamic Business Rules Engine at Manifest 2026

MIAMI, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tabi Connect, a leading AI-powered rate management and freight quoting platform, today announced the launch of its AI Dynamic Business Rules Engine at Manifest 2026. The new engine enables freight brokers to build, manage, and adjust complex pricing logic using plain English, without code, allowing teams to respond instantly to market changes while maintaining full auditability and control.

For decades, freight quoting relied on manual workflows and tribal knowledge. Pricing teams copied and entered data across shipper portals, emails, spreadsheets, and TMS systems, applying experience-based assumptions to calculate rates. These processes were slow, inconsistent, and difficult to scale.

Tabi Connect replaces this approach with an AI-driven decision layer that turns pricing strategy into automated business logic.

“Freight brokers operate in highly dynamic markets, yet most pricing systems still depend on static rules and heavy manual input,” said Ricardo Gonzalez, CEO and Co-Founder of Tabi Connect. “We’ve already helped one $4B+ brokerage generate over $100 million in new revenue with a small team managing pricing logic. Now, with AI-powered Dynamic Business Rules, that same impact becomes simpler and more powerful. Brokers can update strategy in real time using plain English and scale quoting without adding headcount.”

Compared with rate engines built around fixed logic or IT-led configuration, Tabi Connect’s Dynamic Business Rules Engine allows users to stack multiple parameters, including lane, customer, equipment type, accessorials, or market conditions, into flexible, non-destructive rules. Changes can be implemented across workflows without overwriting existing logic, reducing risk while increasing speed and consistency.

The Dynamic Business Rules engine is powered by Tabi Connect’s embedded AI Assistant, which translates plain-English instructions into structured business logic, accelerating onboarding and reducing configuration errors. Built-in versioning, permissions, and rollback capabilities ensure every change is traceable, reversible, and governed, which is critical for teams operating at scale.

Tabi Connect will demonstrate the AI Dynamic Business Rules Engine at Manifest 2026, February 9–11, 2026, at The Venetian in Las Vegas.

About Tabi Connect

Tabi Connect is an AI-powered rate management and freight quoting platform that helps logistics service providers automate and optimize pricing decisions at scale.

By integrating with shipper TMS platforms, APIs, RPA workflows, and email, Tabi Connect centralizes inbound quote requests into a single intelligent system and replaces manual data entry with AI-driven business rules that can be updated instantly using plain English.

Tabi Connect centralizes all quoting data into a real-time system of record and uses AI-powered analytics to surface insights in plain English across shippers, lanes, and margins, with built-in governance and auditability.

Trusted by more than 100 customers, including several of the top 100 transportation companies in North America, Tabi Connect processes millions of quotes for North America’s largest shippers with speed and accuracy.

