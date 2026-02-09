XYRA Corp. Appoints Global Fintech Visionary Maria Medvedeva as Chairwoman of the Board of Advisors

CHATSWORTH, Calif., Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XYRA Corp., an AI-driven, quantum-secure payment network uniting remittances, fintech, and crypto assets under one tokenized, compliant infrastructure, and a subsidiary of Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: CVAT), today announced the appointment of Maria Medvedeva as Chairwoman of the Board of Advisors of XYRA Corp.

At XYRA, Ms. Medvedeva will help guide the company’s expansion as it scales its AI-driven payments infrastructure across the Americas. Her focus will be on strengthening customer adoption, strategic partnerships, and market execution, supporting XYRA’s mission to deliver faster, lower-cost alternatives to traditional cross-border remittance and lending systems through blockchain-based rails.

Leadership Experience at Mastercard and Skyro

Ms. Medvedeva brings over 25 years of senior leadership experience in payment technology and financial services across the United States and the Middle East. Her career includes landmark roles, most notably serving as the first female Country Manager for Saudi Arabia and Bahrain at Mastercard, where she led major market expansions and business transformations during a period of rapid regional growth, including Saudi Arabia’s G20 hosting.

Most recently, Ms. Medvedeva served as Vice Chairwoman on the Board of Directors at Skyro, a Bahrain-based fintech platform. In this role, she oversaw corporate governance strategy and managed high-level government and institutional relationships across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, helping guide fintech innovation at scale.

Global Recognition as a Top 100 Women Business Leaders in the Middle East

Ms. Medvedeva’s leadership in the fintech sector is widely recognized. In 2026, she was named among the Top 100 Women Business Leaders in the Middle East by Verve Management. She also received the Woman Leader in Finance Award 2025 from Impact Events & Publishers.

She holds an EMBA from London Business School and is currently a candidate for Certified Board Director through the GCC Board of Directors Institute. She is an active member of the Young Presidents' Organization and serves as a mentor at Endeavor Catalyst.

“Maria’s leadership directly supports the vision we outlined in our recent strategic update , and makes her an invaluable addition to XYRA,” said Neil Voloshin, CEO of XYRA Corp. “With XYRA preparing for its initial revenue phase in the second half of 2026 and pursuing institutional capital to accelerate growth across remittances and digital financial services, Maria’s expertise will be instrumental as we execute toward our near-term valuation milestones and long-term global expansion strategy.”

Maria Medvedeva added, “I’m excited to join XYRA at this important stage of its development. The company’s focus on combining AI with quantum-safe technology addresses key challenges in global finance today. I look forward to working with the team to scale our platform and deliver smart financial solutions worldwide.”

About XYRA Corp.

XYRA Corp. is a Wyoming-based subsidiary of Cavitation Technologies, Inc., focused on identifying and capitalizing on opportunities within the crypto and digital technologies markets. The company holds an exclusive license for CTI’s patented Cavitation Non-Thermal Plasma™ (CNTP) technology for submerged fluid cooling applications, positioning it to serve both the cryptocurrency mining and data center immersion cooling industries. Powered by artificial intelligence and quantum-secure architecture, XYRA is building a platform that unifies fintech and remittances under one intelligent, compliant infrastructure, delivering real-time settlements, post-quantum encryption, and automated compliance for the global digital economy.

About Cavitation Technologies, Inc.

Founded in 2007, Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: CVAT), is a leading ESG company that designs and manufactures innovative flow-through nano-technology systems for fluid processing applications worldwide. The technology is designed for fluid processing across multiple industries: water treatment and remediation, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, oil & gas, edible oil refining, renewable fuels, alcoholic beverages enhancement, PFAS removal, and now, high-performance computing and digital asset infrastructure.

Our core products are Nano Reactor® systems, with scalable capacities ranging from 10 to 500 gallons per minute (GPM), and our latest advancement, Cavitation Non-Thermal Plasma™ technology, which currently operates at 20 GPM and is scalable to a larger flow. These systems effectively eliminate bacteria and viruses, reduce TDS levels, lower turbidity, and offer the removal of PFAS in multiple water remediation applications.

CTi holds over 40 patents issued domestically and internationally.

Follow our social media for real-time updates:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/cvatinfo_

LinkedIn: http://linkedin.com/company/cavitation-technologies

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@cvatinfo

Visit our website for more information:

https://www.cvatinfo.com/

Call or email us:

Cavitation Technologies, Inc.

818-718-0905

oksana@ctinanotech.com

Forward-Looking Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as ''may,'' ''should,'' ''potential,'' ''continue,'' ''expects,'' ''anticipates,'' ''intends,'' ''plans,'' ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the Company's expectations and are subject to many risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, among others, our ability to install as anticipated, the state of the economy, the competitive environment and other factors described in our most recent Form 10-K and our other filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. In light of these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurances that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release will transpire or prove to be accurate. The information in this release is provided only as of the release date, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/719e4b98-0083-4483-94d3-3a2c4cde29c0