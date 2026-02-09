Air Canada Foundation Launches Big Dreams Grant Program Supporting the Health and Well-Being of Children and Youth Through Active Recreation and Sports, Inspired by the Spirit of Team Canada

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Air Canada Foundation has launched its Big Dreams Grant Program, which aims to empower organizations dedicated to improving the health and well-being of children and youth across Canada. With Team Canada going for gold at the 2026 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games in Milano-Cortina and inspiring young Canadians with their perseverance and drive, the Big Dreams Grant Program supports initiatives that use sport and active recreation as tools for confidence‑building, resilience, inclusion and personal growth.





The Program consists of two grants of $100,000 each: the Healthy Futures Grant, for sport‑based programs that promote wellness, inclusion, and resilience among equity‑deserving youth; and the Accessible Sports and Recreation Grant, for initiatives enabling youth with disabilities to participate fully and confidently in physical activity. Both grants reflect the spirit of Team Canada, where sport inspires transformation, hope, ambition, and the courage to dream big.

“Launching the Big Dreams Grant Program is an incredibly meaningful milestone for us,” said Eric Lauzon, Director, Community Relations and Partnerships. “These grants are about opening doors that strengthen the health and well-being of children and youth by giving them spaces to move, belong, and grow with confidence. As Team Canada shows us time and again, sport has the power to inspire resilience, belonging, and possibility. Through this program, we are proud to support organizations that help young people across Canada discover their potential, strengthen their well-being and dream beyond limits.”

The applications are now open and must be submitted by March 15, 2026. To qualify, Canadian charitable organizations must serve equity-deserving youth, including racialized, Indigenous, newcomer, and underserved communities, or children and youth with disabilities, with a focus on inclusive physical activity. Submissions will be reviewed after the deadline, with successful applicants notified in spring 2026.

About the Air Canada Foundation

The Air Canada Foundation, a not-for-profit organization focused on the health and well-being of children and youth, was launched in 2012. It offers both financial and in-kind support to Canadian-registered charities. Core programs include the Hospital Transportation Program, which redistributes Aeroplan points to 15 pediatric hospitals across Canada, enabling sick children to access the medical care they need away from home. The Air Canada Foundation, in collaboration with the airline, also engages directly in fundraising activities, such as the Every Bit Counts program, which encourages customers to donate loose change of all denominations on board flights or through collection containers available in Air Canada Maple Leaf Lounges. The Foundation also offers continued support to major health-related causes that benefit Canadians and is an active participant in international humanitarian relief activity as the need arises. For more information about the Air Canada Foundation, please read the 2024 Impact Report.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country’s flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Headquartered in Montréal, Air Canada provides scheduled service directly to more than 180 airports in Canada, the United States and Internationally on six continents. It holds a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax. Air Canada’s Aeroplan program is Canada’s premier travel loyalty program, with more than 10 million members worldwide. Members can earn or redeem points on the world’s largest airline partner network of 45 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental partners. Through Air Canada Vacations, it offers more travel choices than any other Canadian tour operator to hundreds of destinations worldwide, with a wide selection of hotels, flights, cruises, day tours, and car rentals. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada’s passenger and freighter aircraft. Air Canada’s climate-related ambition includes a long-term aspirational goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. For additional information, please see Air Canada’s TCFD disclosure. Air Canada shares are publicly traded on the TSX (AC) in Canada and the OTCQX (ACDVF) in the US.

