Global Gene Therapy and CRISPR Market Shows Billion Dollar Growth with Novartis Zolgensma 1.2 Billion Sarepta Elevidys 611 Million and Emerging CRISPR Collaborations 20 Million

Ottawa, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market for gene therapy and CRISPR-based therapeutics continues to grow rapidly, driven by breakthroughs in AAV-based therapies, ex vivo gene editing, and regenerative medicine. While some companies have started generating meaningful product revenue, others remain in clinical stages, funded through collaborations, cash reserves, and strategic acquisitions.

Key Company Insights

The table below summarizes financial and operational highlights from major players in the gene therapy and CRISPR therapeutics sector:

Company Country Latest Revenue / Sales (USD) Genetic Therapeutics Segment Data Notes / Highlights CRISPR Therapeutics AG Switzerland & USA Not profitable yet FY 2023 revenue: ~$20M (product/collaboration) Significant collaborations; ongoing development programs Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. USA Not meaningful in product sales Cash position ~$1.0B (Dec 2023) Focus on in vivo/ex vivo CRISPR platforms; no marketed products Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. USA Q1 2025: $611.5M Net product revenue ~$611.5M, mainly Elevidys Elevidys: AAV-based therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (Roche subsidiary) USA $64M (2018) Developer of Luxturna Focused on inherited retinal disease gene therapy BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. USA $2.419B (2023) Roctavian sales ~$3.5M Rare disease gene therapy; expanded via Amicus acquisition Novartis AG (Zolgensma) Switzerland ~$53B group revenue Zolgensma sales ~$1.2B AAV therapy for spinal muscular atrophy Vertex Pharmaceuticals USA ~$9.85B (2023 total) Casgevy gene-editing therapy sales ~$14.2M Partnership with CRISPR; small contribution to overall revenue MeiraGTx Holdings UK / USA Not disclosed $475M+ deal with Eli Lilly Ophthalmology AAV-based therapy (AIPL1) Verve Therapeutics USA Not public Acquired by Eli Lilly up to $1.3B Gene editing for PCSK9 cardiovascular therapies Eli Lilly Ltd USA ~$30B+ overall Genetic therapy acquisitions Expanding gene editing via deals & pipelines Orchard Therapeutics UK Not widely published Focused on ex vivo gene-corrective therapies Partnerships with Kyowa Kirin for rare diseases Sangamo Therapeutics USA No recent products Clinical stage gene editing & in vivo AAV programs Development pipeline ongoing Gilead Sciences USA ~$27B+ (2024) Lentiviral CAR-T, gene editing programs Involved via Kite & other CGT programs Amgen, Inc. USA ~$27B+ (2024) Gene editing/cell therapy R&D Broad pharma involvement Biogen Inc. USA $9.835B (2023) Gene editing workflows; nusinersen separate Focus on genomics & rare diseases pipeline

Government & Public Sector Initiatives

Governmental and regulatory bodies worldwide are actively supporting gene therapy research and commercialization. While direct spending is often embedded in broader health budgets, key initiatives include:

Region Agency / Program Funding / Initiative Details USA NIH & FDA Ongoing approvals & funding directives Multiple gene therapy products approved; Zolgensma generates ~$1.2B revenue European Union EMA Regulatory approvals EMA approves AAV gene therapies; budget not publicly disclosed UK NHS Clinical reimbursements Royal NHS funds approved therapies for SMA & rare diseases Japan MHLW Regenerative Medicine Act Conditional approvals for gene therapies enabled China National Medical Products Administration Genomic medicine approvals Supports in vivo gene therapy trials; pipeline expansion

Market Trends & Insights

Revenue Generation: Companies such as Sarepta, Novartis, and BioMarin have begun generating meaningful revenue from marketed gene therapies, with Elevidys and Zolgensma leading commercial adoption.

Companies such as Sarepta, Novartis, and BioMarin have begun generating meaningful revenue from marketed gene therapies, with Elevidys and Zolgensma leading commercial adoption. Clinical Stage Growth: Smaller biotech players like CRISPR Therapeutics, Intellia, and Sangamo remain primarily in clinical development but hold significant potential due to partnerships and innovative platforms.

Smaller biotech players like CRISPR Therapeutics, Intellia, and Sangamo remain primarily in clinical development but hold significant potential due to partnerships and innovative platforms. Government Support: Regulatory pathways in the US, EU, Japan, UK, and China accelerate gene therapy commercialization, though direct numeric funding is often embedded in broader budgets.

Regulatory pathways in the US, EU, Japan, UK, and China accelerate gene therapy commercialization, though direct numeric funding is often embedded in broader budgets. Strategic M&A: Acquisitions by Eli Lilly and Roche demonstrate the growing strategic interest in gene editing and gene therapy pipelines.

