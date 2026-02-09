Global Gene Therapy and CRISPR Market Shows Billion Dollar Growth with Novartis Zolgensma 1.2 Billion Sarepta Elevidys 611 Million and Emerging CRISPR Collaborations 20 Million

Precedence Research, a leading strategic research firm, today released a comprehensive overview of the gene therapy and CRISPR therapeutics market, highlighting key company performance, pipeline developments, and government initiatives shaping the genetic therapeutics landscape.

 | Source: Precedence Research Precedence Research

Ottawa, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market for gene therapy and CRISPR-based therapeutics continues to grow rapidly, driven by breakthroughs in AAV-based therapies, ex vivo gene editing, and regenerative medicine. While some companies have started generating meaningful product revenue, others remain in clinical stages, funded through collaborations, cash reserves, and strategic acquisitions.

Invest in Our Premium Strategic Solution: https://www.precedenceresearch.com/request-consultation/42

Key Company Insights

The table below summarizes financial and operational highlights from major players in the gene therapy and CRISPR therapeutics sector:

CompanyCountryLatest Revenue / Sales (USD)Genetic Therapeutics Segment DataNotes / Highlights
CRISPR Therapeutics AGSwitzerland & USANot profitable yetFY 2023 revenue: ~$20M (product/collaboration)Significant collaborations; ongoing development programs
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc.USANot meaningful in product salesCash position ~$1.0B (Dec 2023)Focus on in vivo/ex vivo CRISPR platforms; no marketed products
Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.USAQ1 2025: $611.5MNet product revenue ~$611.5M, mainly ElevidysElevidys: AAV-based therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy
Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (Roche subsidiary)USA$64M (2018)Developer of LuxturnaFocused on inherited retinal disease gene therapy
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.USA$2.419B (2023)Roctavian sales ~$3.5MRare disease gene therapy; expanded via Amicus acquisition
Novartis AG (Zolgensma)Switzerland~$53B group revenueZolgensma sales ~$1.2BAAV therapy for spinal muscular atrophy
Vertex PharmaceuticalsUSA~$9.85B (2023 total)Casgevy gene-editing therapy sales ~$14.2MPartnership with CRISPR; small contribution to overall revenue
MeiraGTx HoldingsUK / USANot disclosed$475M+ deal with Eli LillyOphthalmology AAV-based therapy (AIPL1)
Verve TherapeuticsUSANot publicAcquired by Eli Lilly up to $1.3BGene editing for PCSK9 cardiovascular therapies
Eli Lilly LtdUSA~$30B+ overallGenetic therapy acquisitionsExpanding gene editing via deals & pipelines
Orchard TherapeuticsUKNot widely publishedFocused on ex vivo gene-corrective therapiesPartnerships with Kyowa Kirin for rare diseases
Sangamo TherapeuticsUSANo recent productsClinical stage gene editing & in vivo AAV programsDevelopment pipeline ongoing
Gilead SciencesUSA~$27B+ (2024)Lentiviral CAR-T, gene editing programsInvolved via Kite & other CGT programs
Amgen, Inc.USA~$27B+ (2024)Gene editing/cell therapy R&DBroad pharma involvement
Biogen Inc.USA$9.835B (2023)Gene editing workflows; nusinersen separateFocus on genomics & rare diseases pipeline

Request Research Report Built Around Your Goals: sales@precedenceresearch.com

Government & Public Sector Initiatives

Governmental and regulatory bodies worldwide are actively supporting gene therapy research and commercialization. While direct spending is often embedded in broader health budgets, key initiatives include:

RegionAgency / ProgramFunding / InitiativeDetails
USANIH & FDAOngoing approvals & funding directivesMultiple gene therapy products approved; Zolgensma generates ~$1.2B revenue
European UnionEMARegulatory approvalsEMA approves AAV gene therapies; budget not publicly disclosed
UKNHSClinical reimbursementsRoyal NHS funds approved therapies for SMA & rare diseases
JapanMHLWRegenerative Medicine ActConditional approvals for gene therapies enabled
ChinaNational Medical Products AdministrationGenomic medicine approvalsSupports in vivo gene therapy trials; pipeline expansion

Market Trends & Insights

  • Revenue Generation: Companies such as Sarepta, Novartis, and BioMarin have begun generating meaningful revenue from marketed gene therapies, with Elevidys and Zolgensma leading commercial adoption.
  • Clinical Stage Growth: Smaller biotech players like CRISPR Therapeutics, Intellia, and Sangamo remain primarily in clinical development but hold significant potential due to partnerships and innovative platforms.
  • Government Support: Regulatory pathways in the US, EU, Japan, UK, and China accelerate gene therapy commercialization, though direct numeric funding is often embedded in broader budgets.
  • Strategic M&A: Acquisitions by Eli Lilly and Roche demonstrate the growing strategic interest in gene editing and gene therapy pipelines.

How Precedence Research Can Help

At Precedence Research, we provide in-depth, actionable insights that go beyond surface-level data:

  • Detailed revenue, pricing, and product forecasts for gene therapy and CRISPR therapeutics.
  • Segment-specific financial and operational data, including collaborations, partnerships, and pipeline value.
  • Government and regulatory landscape mapping with funding allocations, approvals, and incentives.
  • Market modeling with CAGR projections, historical trends, and scenario analysis.
  • Customized strategic reports tailored to your business needs, supporting M&A, investment, or R&D decisions.

Contact Us:
Email: sales@precedenceresearch.com
USA: +1 8044 419344 | APAC: +61 4859 81310 / +91 87933 22019 | Europe: +44 7383 092 044

Precedence Research – Turning Data Noise Into Strategic Clarity.


Tags

Precedence Research Insights

Related Links

Recommended Reading