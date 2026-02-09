Vivakor Enters Forbearance Agreements with Convertible Noteholders, Extending Maturities to 2027

Dallas, TX, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivakor, Inc. (OTC: VIVK) (“Vivakor” or the “Company”), an integrated provider of energy transportation, storage, reuse, and remediation service, today announced that it has entered into forbearance agreements with eight investors holding the Company’s convertible promissory notes, extending maturities until 2027 and revising payment terms as part of its ongoing efforts to address its capital structure and support compliance with Nasdaq listing standards.

Under the terms of the agreements, the noteholders have agreed to forbear from exercising default remedies, subject to Vivakor’s compliance with amended terms. The agreements extend the maturity of the notes to January 2027 and establish revised payment schedules requiring scheduled cash payments through maturity.

Vivakor Chairman and Chief Executive Officer James Ballengee, commented, “These agreements provide additional time and address our near-term obligations and align our capital structure as we complete the steps required to restore our Nasdaq listing. Our ability to extend and pay off these Noteholders is supported by our recently executed non-binding Letter of Intent to sell our midstream business and transportation assets of CPE Gathering MidCon, LLC to Olenox Industries, Inc. for approximately $36 million, which would be paid in a combination of cash, promissory note, common and preferred stock, and is based on $4.56 million in annual EBITDA, pursuant to a take-or-pay guarantee of Vivakor. Concurrently, we continue to evaluate strategic, operational, and financial alternatives to strengthen the Company’s long-term position.”

Conversions under the notes are limited unless the Company fails to make the agreed payments or does not get relisted on Nasdaq by February 28, 2026. This deadline may be extended if the Company has applied for a reverse stock split and is awaiting regulatory approval necessary to complete the split. As a result of the amended terms, the agreements reduce near-term maturity and conversion pressure while the Company works to complete the steps required to regain compliance with Nasdaq listing standards.

The Company entered into the agreements as part of its ongoing efforts to address its capital structure, preserve liquidity, and support compliance with Nasdaq listing standards, while it continues to evaluate strategic, operational, and financial alternatives to enhance long-term value.

There can be no assurance that the Company will regain compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements, get relisted on Nasdaq, or meet all obligations under the forbearance agreements.

The foregoing description does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full agreements filed with the Company’s Current Reports on Form 8-K.

About Vivakor, Inc.

Vivakor, Inc. is an integrated provider of sustainable energy transportation, storage, reuse, and remediation services, operating one of the largest fleets of oilfield trucking services in the continental United States. Its corporate mission is to develop, acquire, accumulate, and operate assets, properties, and technologies in the energy sector. Vivakor’s integrated facilities assets provide crude oil and produced water gathering, storage, transportation, reuse, and remediation services under long-term contracts.

Once operational, Vivakor's oilfield waste remediation facilities will facilitate the recovery, reuse, and disposal of petroleum byproducts and oilfield waste products.

For more information, please visit our website: http://vivakor.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond our control. Actual results and the timing of events may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may be identified but not limited by the use of the words "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "will," "believes," "estimates," "potential," or "continue" and variations or similar expressions. Our actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, , the expected transaction and ownership structure, the valuation of the transaction, the likelihood and ability of the parties to successfully and timely consummate planned acquisitions, the risk that any required regulatory approvals are not obtained, are delayed or are subject to unanticipated conditions that could adversely affect Vivakor or the expected benefits of the such transaction, our ability to maintain the listing of our securities on The Nasdaq Capital Market, the parties failure to realize the anticipated benefits of pending transactions, disruption and volatility in the global currency, capital, and credit markets, changes in federal, local and foreign governmental regulation, changes in tax laws and liabilities, tariffs, legal, regulatory, political and economic risks, our ability to successfully develop products, rapid change in our markets, changes in demand for our future products, and general economic conditions.

These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties discussed in Vivakor's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which factors may be incorporated herein by reference. Actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially, and potentially adversely, from any projections and forward-looking statements and the assumptions on which those forward-looking statements are based. There can be no assurance that the data contained herein is reflective of future performance to any degree. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a predictor of future performance as projected financial information and other information are based on estimates and assumptions that are inherently subject to various significant risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond our control. All information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof in the case of information about Vivakor and the Endeavor Entities or the date of such information in the case of information from persons other than Vivakor and the Endeavor Entities, and we disclaim any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this communication. Forecasts and estimates regarding the Endeavor Entities industries and markets are based on sources we believe to be reliable; however, there can be no assurance these forecasts and estimates will prove accurate in whole or in part.

Investors

