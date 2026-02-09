Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action on Behalf of Varonis Systems, Inc. Investors

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Varonis Systems, Inc., (“Varonis” or the "Company") (NASDAQ: VRNS) investors of a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between February 4, 2025 and October 28, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Avantor investors have until March 9, 2026 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/varonis-systems-inc. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors' options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Varonis made extremely optimistic statements about its ability to convert its existing customers to its SaaS offering. The Company knew it was struggling to convince customers to switch to the new platform, reducing the opportunity for ARR growth. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Varonis, investors suffered damages.

