Machine Vision Systems (MVS) Research Report 2026: Rising Demand for Zero-Defect Manufacturing and Increasing Adoption of Vision-Guided Robotics - Market Trends, Statistics, Growth Forecasts 2025-2031

Dublin, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Machine Vision Systems (MVS) - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The machine vision systems market is anticipated to expand from USD 13.95 billion in 2025 to USD 14.95 billion in 2026, reaching USD 21.15 billion by 2031 with a CAGR of 7.18% from 2026-2031.

This growth is driven by demand for zero-defect production, integration of AI in industrial imaging, and wider application in sectors such as automotive, semiconductor, logistics, and healthcare. Vendors now differentiate through deep-learning software, cloud connectivity, and subscription models, while companies demand comprehensive quality assurance to mitigate warranty risks.

Though cloud-based implementations are still minimal, they offer scalable processing and remote management, prompting vendors to enhance cybersecurity and data governance. The Asia-Pacific region is set to maintain its manufacturing leadership, with the Middle East advancing automated projects, and North America and Europe tightening liability regulations, favoring certified vision frameworks.

Market Trends and Insights

Rising Demand for Zero-Defect Manufacturing

The need for flawless output in automotive batteries and advanced electronics has prompted the transition from sampling to full inline inspection. Machine vision systems, enhanced with hyperspectral cameras, detect anomalies, reducing recalls and warranty issues. EU regulations push for financial responsibility, driving investments in high-resolution sensors and AI classifiers. Cloud-enabled dashboards allow real-time defect tracking, speeding up root-cause analysis. As zero-defect programs gain traction, vendors offering complete analytics, edge processing, and robust industrial solutions are capturing more of the market.

Increasing Adoption of Vision-Guided Robotics

Cameras on robots now facilitate tasks like bin-picking and assembly, traditionally done by workers. AI-enabled cameras cut changeover times, enhancing productivity. The edge processors and collision-avoidance systems improve efficiency, while vision-guided robots streamline logistics and warehousing. As labor shortages persist, these robotics solutions expand capacity, driving market growth across various sectors.

Challenges in Machine Vision Integration

Complex system deployments face a shortage of skilled integrators, as educational programs lag behind industry needs. SMEs often outsource these projects, leading to increased lead times and costs. Fragmented certification paths limit workforce mobility, affecting emerging markets. Delays in implementation extend ROI timelines, particularly for cost-sensitive projects, slowing market adoption. Partnerships between academia and industry aim to standardize training, yet supply-demand imbalance remains a challenge.

Segment Analysis

Hardware remains crucial, holding 60.15% of the market in 2025, with components like cameras, lenses, and lighting under cost pressure due to commoditization. Software, growing at a 7.42% CAGR, extracts value with capabilities like deep-learning inference and low-code tools. Aurora software by Zebra Technologies has streamlined AI deployment, fostering recurring revenues. OEMs now bundle software subscriptions with hardware, shifting to annuity models that redefine profit landscapes in the market.

PC-based systems, comprising 57.35% of the market, support complex algorithms and multi-camera coordination. Smart cameras are growing at a 7.24% CAGR, offering streamlined, integrated modules. These advancements support efficient applications across sectors, highlighting smart-camera advantages in both capability and deployment speed.

Despite the rise of smart cameras, PCs still play a vital role, particularly in research-intensive environments requiring massive data throughput. Hybrid models are emerging, balancing initial smart-camera processing with PC-based in-depth analytics.

Geographical Insights

Asia-Pacific led the market with 40.25% revenue in 2025, driven by technological advances in China, Japan, and South Korea. India's incentives for manufacturing quality attract vision investments, while Southeast Asia advances in automotive and packaging sectors. North America's reshoring strategies and regulatory oversight bolster market investment in vision technology, and Europe's combination of high-quality standards and liability regulations sustains strong adoption. The Middle East shows rapid growth propelled by investments in non-oil sectors, while South American and African markets present emerging opportunities, though they face challenges from economic instability.

Market Overview



Market Drivers

Rising Need for Zero-Defect Manufacturing

Increasing Adoption of Vision-Guided Robotics

Growing Demand for 3D Vision in Electronics Miniaturisation

Stringent Quality Rules for Food and Pharmaceuticals

Surge in On-Device AI Inference Chips

Emergence of Vision-as-a-Service Subscription Models

Market Restraints

Lack of Skilled Machine Vision Integrators

High Cost of High-Resolution and Hyperspectral Cameras

Cybersecurity Risks in Cloud-Connected Vision Systems

Supply Chain Volatility of Image Sensor Semiconductors

Industry Ecosystem Analysis



Impact of Macroeconomic Factors



Regulatory Landscape



Technological Outlook



Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Companies Covered:

Cognex Corporation

Keyence Corporation

Omron Corporation

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Sony Group Corporation

Atlas Copco AB (ISRA Vision)

IDS Imaging Development Systems GmbH

National Instruments Corporation

MVTec Software GmbH

Basler AG

Allied Vision Technologies GmbH

TKH Group NV (LMI Technologies)

FLIR Systems Inc (Teledyne)

Intel Corporation

Qualcomm Technologies Inc

Sick AG

Panasonic Holdings Corporation

Stemmer Imaging AG

Zebra Technologies Corporation

Hitachi Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lub9xh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment