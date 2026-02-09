NETSOL Technologies sets fiscal second quarter 2026 conference call for Thursday, February 12 at 9:00 am ET

ENCINO, Calif., Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETSOL Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTWK), a provider of AI-enabled solutions and services powering OEMs, dealerships and financial institutions to sell, finance and lease assets, will hold a conference call on Thursday, February 12, 2026, at 9:00 am Eastern Time (6:00 am Pacific Time) to discuss its financial results for the fiscal second quarter of 2026 ended December 31, 2025. Following the call, management will host a question-and-answer session.

Date: Thursday, February 12, 2026

Time: 9:00 am Eastern Time (6:00 am Pacific Time)

Participant listening: 1-877-407-0789 or 1-201-689-8562

The conference call will also be broadcast live and available for replay here (the link will be made active 15 minutes prior to scheduled start time), along with additional replay access being provided through the company information section of NETSOL’s website.

Telephone replays will be made available approximately 3 hours after conference end time.

Telephone replay



Replay dial-in: 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671

Replay expiration: Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 11:59 PM ET

Access ID: 13758657

About NETSOL Technologies

NETSOL Technologies delivers state-of-the-art solutions for the asset finance and leasing industry, serving automotive and equipment OEMs, auto captives and financial institutions across over 30 countries. Since its inception in 1996, NETSOL has been at the cutting edge of technology, pioneering innovations with its asset finance solutions, and today leverages advanced AI and cloud services to meet the complex needs of the global market. Renowned for its deep industry expertise, customer-centric approach and commitment to excellence, NETSOL fosters strong partnerships with its clients, ensuring their success in an ever-evolving landscape. With a rich history of innovation, ethical business practices and a focus on sustainability, NETSOL is dedicated to empowering businesses worldwide, securing its position as the trusted partner for leading firms around the globe.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements relating to the development of the Company's products and services and future operation results, including statements regarding the Company that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. The words “expects,” “anticipates,” variations of such words, and similar expressions, identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, but their absence does not mean that the statement is not forward-looking. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could affect the Company's actual results include the progress and costs of the development of products and services and the timing of the market acceptance. The subject Companies expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in the company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any statement is based.

Investor Relations Contact:

Investor Relations

(818) 222-9195

investors@netsoltech.com