Bionano Announces Bionano Symposium 2026: Global Experts Showcase Advances and Innovation in Optical Genome Mapping

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) today announced Bionano Symposium 2026, the premier global event for the optical genome mapping (OGM) community. This virtual symposium provides a unique platform for researchers to present cutting-edge findings and share insights into emerging applications of OGM technology.

Join leading scientists from around the world as they highlight breakthroughs in OGM from February 23-26, 2026. The four-day event will feature presentations from over 30 researchers across North America, Europe, and Asia, covering research applications in hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, bioprocessing, constitutional genetic disorders, and gene and cell therapy. The virtual program includes scientific presentations, interactive panel discussions with Q&A, and a virtual poster hall.

"At Bionano, we are transforming the way the world sees the genome," said Erik Holmlin, president and chief executive officer of Bionano. "Our Symposium brings together the global OGM community to share real-world experiences and demonstrate how OGM can reveal genomic complexity that is difficult to detect with conventional technologies. The 2026 program highlights the expanding role of OGM in oncology research, constitutional genetics, and bioprocessing.”

“We provide the technology, and scientists continue to redefine what’s possible with it,” said Alka Chaubey, PhD, FACMG, chief medical officer at Bionano. “The 2026 Symposium will showcase how researchers worldwide are advancing genome analysis through innovative applications of OGM and establishing it as a cornerstone tool for modern cytogenetic and genome analysis.”

Each session will begin at 7:00 AM PST and last approximately three hours, opening with a technology introduction and brief remarks from Dr. Chaubey and followed by presentations from invited external speakers, a live panel discussion and Q&A. Attendees can also explore scientific posters within the virtual platform throughout the event.

Symposium 2026 Overview:

Monday, February 23: Advancements in Hematologic Malignancies with OGM

From leukemias to lymphomas and myelomas, hear how cytogenetic labs and key opinion leaders (KOLs) worldwide are implementing OGM across multiple research applications. Experts will share insights on workflow performance compared to traditional cytogenetic and molecular methods, highlighting OGM’s precision, sensitivity, and discuss how OGM helps identify pathogenic structural variants and streamlines laboratory workflows.



Ravindra Kolhe, MD, PhD, FACP – Augusta University, USA Wahab A. Khan, PhD, FACMG – Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, USA Amber Verhasselt - KU Leuven, Belgium Klaudia Starosz - Medical University of Lodz, Poland Gokce A. Toruner, MD, PhD, FACMG – The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, USA Elly De Vlieghere, PhD, MSc - AZ Sint-Jan Brugge, Belgium Anna Maria Puiggros Metje - Hospital del Mar, Spain Rashmi Kanagal Shamanna, MD - The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, USA





Tuesday, February 24: New Frontiers in Oncology Research and Bioprocessing Applications

Discover how OGM can reveal pathogenic and driver structural variants in challenging indications, including multiple myeloma, lymphomas, and solid tumors. Learn how OGM is also being used as a genome integrity quality control tool for cell and gene therapy applications.



Hippolyte Guerineau, PharmD - Centre Hospitalier de Versailles, France Agnes Daudignon, PhD - CHU de Lille, France Ying S. Zou, MD, PhD, FACMG - Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, USA Alejandro Berenguer Rubio, MD - Instituto de Investigación Sanitaria La Fe (IIS La Fe), Spain Darren "Ben" Finlay, PhD - Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute, USA James Haldane – iPSC Platform bit.bio, UK Annelise Bennaceur Griscelli – CiTHERA- Center for iPS Cell Therapies, France Marc-Henri Stern, MD PhD - Institut Curie, France

Phillip D. Michaels, MD - Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Harvard University, USA Adrian Dubuc, PhD, FACMG - Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, USA





Wednesday, February 25: OGM Making Its Mark in Constitutional Genetic Disorder Research

Speakers will share experiences using OGM to uncover structural variants in rare and unresolved genetic disorders, developmental disorders, and reproductive conditions, including recurrent pregnancy loss.



Yassmine Akkari, PhD, FACMG - Nationwide Children's Hospital, USA Debopriya Chakraborty - Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, USA Walaa Darwiche, PhD - CHU Amiens – Picardie, France Li Fu, MD - Yokohama City University Graduate School of Medicine, Japan Laila El Khattabi, PhD, PharmD - Sorbonne University APHP Hospitals and Paris Brain Institute, France Karthik Bharadwaj Tallapaka, MD, DrNB - Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology, India Bruna Burssed, MSc - Universidade Federal de São Paulo (UNIFESP), Brazil and Radboud University Medical Center, The Netherlands Mehmet Burak Mutlu, MD - Detagen Genetic Diseases Diagnosis and Evaluation Center, Turkey Nikhil Sahajpal, PhD, FACMG - Greenwood Genetic Center, USA





Thursday, February 26: Genome Analysis Landscape with Bionano Products: Ionic®, Saphyr®, and Stratys™ systems, and VIA™ software

Learn directly from customers about Bionano tools, including Ionic, Saphyr, and Stratys systems, and VIA software. KOLs from the US, Canada, and Netherlands will discuss FFPE DNA isolation for downstream NGS, semi-automated ultra-high molecular DNA isolation for OGM, high-throughput Stratys applications, and a live demo of VIA software for analysis of hematologic malignancies.



Alex Hoischen, PhD - Radboud University Medical Center, The Netherlands Chantal Courtemanche, PhD - CHU de Québec, Canada Vineet Bafna, PhD –University of California San Diego, USA Brandon M. Shaw, PhD, FACMG, DABMGG –Henry Ford Health System, USA Elizabeth McCready, PhD, PCCMG - Hamilton Health Sciences Center, Canada Eddy N De Boer - University Medical Centre Groningen, The Netherlands Arjan Buijs - University Medical Centre Groningen, The Netherlands Adam C. Smith, PhD, FCCMG, FACMG, erCLG – Labcorp, USA





Registration is free and open to all. Secure your spot today at: www.bionano.com/symposium-2026/

Showcase your work to the global OGM community! Submit your poster here: https://bionanosymposium2026.vfairs.com/en/poster-submission

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano is a provider of genome analysis solutions that can enable researchers and clinicians to reveal answers to challenging questions in biology and medicine. The Company’s mission is to transform the way the world sees the genome through optical genome mapping (OGM) solutions, diagnostic services and software. The Company offers OGM solutions for applications across basic, translational and clinical research. The Company also offers an industry-leading, platform-agnostic genome analysis software solution, and nucleic acid extraction and purification solutions using proprietary isotachophoresis (ITP) technology. Through its Lineagen, Inc. d/b/a Bionano Laboratories business, the Company also offers OGM-based diagnostic testing services.

For more information, visit www.bionano.com or www.bionanolaboratories.com.

Bionano’s products are for research use only and not for use in diagnostic procedures.

