Saudi Arabia Out-of-Home (OOH) and Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) Market 2025-2031: Smart-City Projects and Fiber Rollouts Drive Growth, While High Capex and Harsh-Climate Maintenance Constrain Scale

The Saudi Arabia out-of-home (OOH) advertising market is experiencing remarkable growth, with projections indicating an increase from USD 0.96 billion in 2025 to USD 1.06 billion in 2026, further reaching USD 1.7 billion by 2031 at a 9.98% CAGR.

This surge is fueled by significant infrastructure developments under Vision 2030, including initiatives like NEOM and The Line and advancements in the Riyadh Metro, enhancing inventory supply dramatically. The rollout of 5G technology facilitates real-time programmatic bidding across numerous screens.

The adoption of digital formats in the Saudi Arabian OOH market now represents 54.73%, with programmatic Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) expanding at a 12.22% CAGR, as advertisers increasingly rely on AI-driven audience analytics and creative optimization. Transportation corridors account for 31.83% of the market expenditure, supported by extensive metro carriage screen networks and airport expansions. Retail environments hold the largest end-user budget share at 28.92%. Meanwhile, the competitive environment remains moderate, highlighted by Al Arabia's SAR 10 billion alliance with SCAI, which suggests potential for further consolidation and innovation.

Partnerships focused on artificial intelligence are expediting the shift from static boards to enhanced, data-rich networks. For instance, in January 2025, Sky and Saudi Media introduced an AI AdTech suite that segments audiences in real time. A recent collaboration between Panda, SCAI, and Faden unveiled smart in-store screens with facial analytics capabilities.

JCDecaux's integration of Qloo's cultural-intelligence engine has resulted in a substantial ROI increase, emphasizing the power of geospatial targeting. Under the Personal Data Protection Law (PDPL), privacy safeguards enhance confidence in compliant first-party data use, driving programmatic demand and increasing the digital share of the OOH market.

The Riyadh Metro showcases 2,688 high-definition screens, demonstrating how transit upgrades generate premium impressions in captive-audience settings. Additionally, King Khalid International Airport, under Al Arabia's exclusive ad contract, has augmented its facilities with concourse LEDs and baggage-claim wraps, which significantly boost dwell times.

Highway operator SASCO's integration of DOOH-ready EV chargers transforms wait time into valuable brand-engagement moments. A major USD 1.2 billion deal between PIF and stc in 2024 enhances connectivity for vehicle and roadside assets, enabling effective time-of-day and route-based creatives, thus reinforcing transportation's substantial share in the market.

Measurement and Attribution Complexity

Despite advancements, advertisers still face challenges in establishing a universal measurement for impressions. Place Exchange offers deterministic exposure metrics through PerView, while Veridooh provides verification for programmatic DOOH purchases. However, advertisers seek cross-network comparability akin to IAB digital standards.

Language variations add complexity: separate benchmarks are required for Arabic-only versus bilingual creatives. LUMOS Intelligence's advanced geotagging services, although costly for mid-tier vendors, face additional constraints from PDPL compliance, limiting data inputs and thereby affecting comprehensive measurement capabilities.

Digital formats captured 54.12% of the OOH advertising market share by 2025, driven by Vision 2030's emphasis on digitization. Within this segment, programmatic is fast-growing with a 12.05% CAGR as advertisers increasingly adopt AI-led creative alterations and geo-decisioning backed by 5G infrastructures. Although static billboards remain prevalent in cost-sensitive suburban areas, they are being overtaken in cities where digital solutions provide higher ROI.

Programmatic vendors offer agencies integrated dashboards that bundle audience demographics, time bands, and location. The Al Arabia and SCAI partnership aims to digitize 100% of Riyadh's city furniture by 2030, potentially expanding the OOH market by USD 180 million by 2025. As PDPL-compliant data frameworks evolve, digital impressions will become as targetable as mobile displays, maintaining the segment's premium pricing.

