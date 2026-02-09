MODE Global Collaborates with HappyRobot to Automate Critical Operations

DALLAS, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MODE Global, one of the nation’s largest non-asset logistics providers, and HappyRobot, AI-native logistics startup, announce a strategic collaboration to automate core freight operations, beginning with inbound carrier coverage and progressing to booking and tracking. The partnership brings together MODE’s scale and operational expertise with HappyRobot’s AI workforce and orchestration to improve speed-to-cover, reduce manual work and strengthen carrier experience across MODE’s network.





Leveraging Early Wins for Expansion

The partnership began by automating a critical, high-volume workflow – Inbound Carrier Sales – to gauge impact. Early success here across carrier vetting, lane pitching and negotiations set the foundation for the partnership to follow.

These early signs of success included increased speed to cover with first response times cut to zero and 100% answer rates. Carrier vetting, combining third-party integrations with proprietary classifications, ensures intense scrutiny on fraud detection. And finally, lane negotiations show foundations for improved margins.

Beyond this, the partnership was established on shared principles for new ways of working in the era of AI, and the collaboration required between operational leaders like MODE and technologists like HappyRobot to get there.

“Our collaboration with MODE Global has been incredibly insightful and rewarding. We’re proud to partner with a truly forward-thinking organization,” said HappyRobot CEO Pablo Palafox. “I’m excited for what we’ll build together in 2026 and beyond.”

Scaling Partnership Towards Further Autonomy

The next phases of partnership include robustifying existing workflows, expanding automation across all offices and deploying priority workflows such as outbound carrier sales and track and trace.

Perfecting inbound carrier sales means tighter integrations post proof of concept, which allow for more real-time data flow and expanded execution capabilities for AI workers to take on further autonomy, building on the trust gained during testing.

The two companies remain aligned on enabling the MODE team to do more, book more and double down on difference makers like customer relationships, exception handling and strategic decision making. In each workflow, AI autonomy covers standard flows, leaving more human time to solve the most critical challenges at hand.

A New Way of Operating

“We selected HappyRobot as a partner because of their robust technology, deep industry knowledge and engineering teams that accelerated our speed to value and unlocked untapped potential for our operations,” said MODE Global’s President and CEO, Lance Malesh.

Operating as an extension of the MODE Global team, HappyRobot is working side by side with technical and operations teams to deliver value fast while satisfying technical and compliance requirements.

This close collaboration allows the teams to iterate quickly toward a new operational model for MODE Global, where a comprehensive digital workforce ensures operations are executed efficiently at scale and leverages real-time data to provide strategic insight to their human counterparts.

With AI automating manual work and providing greater access to information and insight, the MODE team is able to double down on what makes them different.

ABOUT HAPPYROBOT

HappyRobot builds and orchestrates an AI workforce for enterprises across the real economy, automating critical, high coordination workflows across systems and communication channels to deliver true autonomy in an intelligent system that delivers outcomes and strategic intelligence.

ABOUT MODE GLOBAL

MODE Global is a multi-billion, multi-brand, 3PL platform and one of the world’s leading logistics companies. We are a top 10 truckload freight brokerage and the largest non-asset intermodal provider in the United States. Through our family of brands, which includes Avenger Logistics, MODE Transportation and SUNTECKtts, we offer more than 30 years of experience providing exceptional service with a focus on customer experience. MODE Global delivers efficient, reliable transportation services around the world to more than 10,000 customers across a diverse set of markets. Powered by a sophisticated suite of technology solutions, MODE makes supply chain management easy through relationships with more than 100,000 carriers and agents in 230 locations throughout North America. For more information on how to transform your shipping solutions, please visit https://www.modeglobal.com/.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e9056f84-fb20-487a-9987-4bfee17deab1