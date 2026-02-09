La Rosa Holdings Cleans Up Capital Structure with Elimination of $5.5 Million in Convertible Debt

Celebration, FL, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La Rosa Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: LRHC) (“La Rosa” or the “Company”), a real estate and PropTech enterprise, today announced that it has eliminated $5.5 million in outstanding debenture related to an institutional investor convertible note financing completed in February 2025. The note was converted into shares of the Company’s common stock in accordance with its terms, and substantially all such shares have since been sold. As a result, La Rosa no longer has any debentures outstanding from the February 2025 financing, further strengthening its balance sheet and simplifying its capital structure.

Joe La Rosa, CEO of La Rosa, commented, “The elimination of this debenture significantly strengthens La Rosa’s capital structure and marks a key step in our ongoing balance sheet optimization. We are executing against a clear plan to reduce cash burn, with continued improvement expected in the first quarter of 2026 and beyond as higher-margin initiatives implemented late last year scale, and operating discipline remains firmly in place. We recently announced that we are advancing our AI data center strategy through the planned acquisition of land to develop a state-of-the-art Tier III data center. The land purchase is expected to be funded with existing cash on hand, and we do not anticipate the need for additional capital. We believe that with a cleaner balance sheet and a more efficient cost structure, the Company is well positioned to enhance financial flexibility, support sustainable growth, and create long-term value for its shareholders.”

About La Rosa Holdings Corp.

La Rosa Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: LRHC) intends to transform the real estate industry by providing agents with flexible compensation options, including a revenue-sharing model or a fee-based structure with 100% commission. Powered by its proprietary technology platform, La Rosa aims to equip agents and franchisees with the tools they need to deliver exceptional service.

The Company offers both residential and commercial real estate brokerage services, as well as technology-driven products and support for its agents and franchise partners. Its business model includes internal services for agents and external offerings for the public, spanning real estate brokerage, franchising, education and coaching, and property management.

La Rosa operates 24 corporate-owned brokerage offices across Florida, California, Texas, Georgia, and Puerto Rico. La Rosa also started its expansion into Europe, beginning with Spain. Additionally, the Company has five franchised offices and branches and three affiliated brokerage locations in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. The Company also operates a full-service escrow settlement and title company in Florida.

