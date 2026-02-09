Brach Eichler LLC Launches Georgia Office

ROSELAND, N.J., Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brach Eichler LLC, a full-service law firm known for delivering strategic, results-driven counsel to businesses and individuals, is pleased to announce the opening of its new office in Alpharetta, Georgia. The Brach Eichler office will be located at Alpharetta Office Evolution, 11720 Amber Park Drive, Suite 160. The expansion marks the firm’s continued growth and strengthens its ability to serve clients throughout the Southeast, with a particular focus on labor and employment law.

The Alpharetta office will serve as a satellite office for Brach Eichler’s labor and employment practice, providing comprehensive counsel and litigation services to employers navigating today’s increasingly complex workplace landscape. Attorneys in the Georgia office will advise and represent clients on a wide range of matters, including employment litigation, workplace compliance, employee classification, wage and hour issues, discrimination and harassment claims, restrictive covenants, and day-to-day human resources counseling.

“Opening an office in Alpharetta allows us to better serve our clients in a region experiencing significant business growth,” said John D. Fanburg, Brach Eichler Managing Member. “Georgia’s dynamic economy and expanding workforce make it an ideal location for our labor and employment team, and we are excited to bring our practical, business-focused approach to employers across the Southeast.”

Located in one of metro Atlanta’s fastest-growing business corridors, the Alpharetta office positions Brach Eichler to support companies ranging from emerging businesses to established enterprises across multiple industries. Eric Magnelli will work closely with clients to proactively address employment challenges while providing strong advocacy when disputes arise.

“Our goal is to be a trusted partner to employers. Establishing a dedicated Labor and Employment presence in Georgia is a natural next step for our practice and for the firm,” said Anthony Rainone and Matthew Collins, Co-Chairs of Brach Eichler’s Labor and Employment practice. “With the opening of our Alpharetta office, we are positioned to provide employers with hands-on, locally informed counsel, backed by the depth, experience, and resources of a full-service firm.”

“I'm excited to help grow Brach Eichler’s presence in Georgia and build strong client relationships as we launch this next chapter in the firm’s expansion,” said Eric Magnelli, Member of the Firm.

Eric Magnelli concentrates his practice on labor and employment matters and a broad range of complex commercial litigation, construction disputes and contract disputes. He counsels, investigates and litigates a wide range of labor and employment matters such as discrimination, harassment, whistleblowing, discipline and discharge, layoffs, collective bargaining agreements, reasonable accommodations, compliance with state and federal family and medical leave laws, applicable wage and hour laws, ERISA and OSHA regulations and also conducts training in these areas for executives, directors, managers, supervisors, and employees.

The new office underscores Brach Eichler’s commitment to strategic growth and to meeting the evolving needs of its clients nationwide.

About Brach Eichler LLC

Brach Eichler LLC is a full-service law firm based in Roseland, NJ. With more than 90 attorneys, the firm is focused on the following practice areas: Healthcare; Real Estate; Litigation; Trusts and Estates; Corporate Transactions & Financial Services; Personal Injury; Criminal Defense and Government Investigations; Labor and Employment; Environmental and Land Use; Family Law Services; Intellectual Property & Information Technology; Real Estate Tax Appeals; Tax; and the Cannabis Industry. Brach Eichler attorneys have been recognized by clients and peers alike in The Best Lawyers in America©, Chambers USA, and New Jersey Super Lawyers. For more information, please visit https://www.bracheichler.com/.

Media Contacts:

Lori Maltzman

Brach Eichler LLC

lmaltzman@bracheichler.com

973-364-8343

Jackie Hart

G&S Communications for Brach Eichler LLC

jhart@gscommunications.com

845-505-7881