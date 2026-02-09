CAULIPOWER Disrupts the Single-Serve Entree Category With Four New High-Protein Products: Personal Pizzas and Bowls

CAULIPOWER Introduces Single-Serve Entrées; High-Protein Personal Pizzas and Bowls

Big flavor, real ingredients, and powerful nutrition—perfectly portioned for modern meals

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CAULIPOWER, the brand that created cauliflower crust pizza and transformed America’s favorite comfort foods with veggie-first innovation, is disrupting the freezer aisle once again with the launch of its brand new High-Protein Single-Serve Pizzas and Single-Serve Bowls, bringing craveable flavor, clean ingredients, and in-demand nutrition to consumers. Since 2017, CAULIPOWER has offered better-for-you freezer staples that never compromise on taste, convenience or health, and today the brand continues to lead the category through bold innovation and sustained growth.

New High Protein Single-Serve Pizzas - now available at Hy-Vee & Fresh Direct and rolling out to additional retailers nationwide including Earth Fare, Raley’s, Tony’s, MOMs, AWG, New Seasons, Bashas’ and more.

CAULIPOWER’s new Single-Serve Pizzas provide 21g of protein, 4g of Fiber, just 340 calories while delivering everything fans love about the brand – real ingredients, bold flavor, and serious nutrition – in a perfectly portioned personal size. Available in two crave-worthy varieties, Cheese Pizza and Margherita Pizza, each pizza features a new protein-forward cauliflower crust, topped with melty mozzarella with Italian herbs and parmesan baked into the crust, is gluten free, and contains no preservatives. The Margherita Pizza is topped with bright tomatoes and fresh basil, proving that better-for-you pizza can still be deeply satisfying.

New Single-Serve Bowls - now available at Sprouts Farmers Market & Fresh Direct nationwide and rolling out to additional retailers including Raley’s, Tony’s, Nugget Market, AWG, and more.

CAULIPOWER’s Single-Serve High-Protein Bowls are designed for real life, and deliver quick, wholesome meals that fit busy schedules without sacrificing taste or nutrition. Each bowl is made with real chicken, contains no preservatives, and includes one full cup of veggies per serving, all while being naturally gluten free. The single-serve bowl lineup features two satisfying flavors: the Fajita Veggies and Chicken Bowl, with 18g of protein and 210 calories, made with cauliflower rice, cheddar cheese, black beans, grilled pepper strips, and shredded chicken tossed in a smoky red chipotle sauce; and the Cauliflower Rice Risotto and Grilled Chicken Bowl, offering 19g of protein and 280 calories for a comforting yet lighter take on risotto.

“With our single-serve pizzas and bowls, we’re redefining what everyday meals can look like,” said Gail Becker, Founder of CAULIPOWER “We’ve brought together protein, real veggies, and craveable comfort into perfectly portioned meals that actually fit modern life. This launch is a major step forward in our mission to make better-for-you food easier, more delicious, and accessible to everyone.”

CAULIPOWER continues to lead the better-for-you frozen aisle, outpacing competitors by 5.3 points in growth according to *SPINS data from December 28, 2025, driven not by chasing trends but by creating them. From their original cauliflower crust pizza to cauliflower coated chicken tenders, baked-never-fried pizza snacks – and now single-serve pizzas and bowls – the brand continues to prove that healthy can be craveable and that small changes can create meaningful impact. Made with thoughtfully sourced ingredients and bold flavors, every product delivers real taste, real veggies, and real goodness – food that people can feel good about eating. With CAULIPOWER, consumers truly can have it all, one perfectly portioned, power-packed bite at a time.

Consumers can visit www.eatCAULIPOWER.com to find products near them.

*Source: SPINS L52wks ending 12.28.25

ABOUT CAULIPOWER:

CAULIPOWER uses the magic of veggies and the power of taste to reinvent America’s favorite comfort foods. CAULIPOWER's first innovation, cauliflower crust pizza, created a white-hot category in 2017. Today CAULIPOWER is the #1 cauliflower crust pizza and #1 gluten-free pizza in the U.S., and has even been featured as an answer on Jeopardy! In addition to their original stone-fired cauliflower crust pizzas, the CAULIPOWER family of innovative products now includes cauliflower & chickpea-coated all-natural chicken tenders, nuggets, and bites, baked (never fried) cauliflower-crusted pizza bites, single-serve pizzas, single-serve meals, and more.

Founder and mother of two sons with Celiac Disease, Gail Becker, left a successful corporate career in 2016 and set out to innovate the frozen food aisle. It remains her mission to eliminate the need for consumers to ever have to choose between taste, health and convenience. CAULIPOWER believes that no matter who you are, or how you eat – gluten-free, plant-based, vegetarian, or even flexitarian – you deserve delish.

CAULIPOWER is brought to you by Vegolutionary Foods, a company of "never-been-dones," inspired by what people want. Find CAULIPOWER in 25,000 stores nationwide and get recipe inspiration at www.eatCAULIPOWER.com and @CAULIPOWER.

