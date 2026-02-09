Beijing, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: TIRX) as the undisputed titan of AI-powered digital and traditional finance, the Nasdaq-listed juggernaut today detonated a seismic double-barreled plan: its game-changing 15,000 Bitcoin (“BTC”) strategic alliance is not only barreling toward regulatory victory for a government-backed stablecoin empire across Southeast Asia’s economic powerhouses—but is simultaneously executing a landmark, industry-redefining acquisition of a fully licensed Australian bank with a staggering $200 billion in total assets, merging crypto’s revolutionary firepower with the unshakable credibility of regulated traditional banking to forge a financial colossus the world has never witnessed. This is not mere expansion—it is a full-spectrum conquest, a once-in-a-generation fusion of 15,000 BTC-backed digital supremacy, ASEAN stablecoin hegemony, and $200 billion Australian banking infrastructure that will render TIRX the unchallenged ruler of the global financial frontier, bridging crypto, AI, and legacy finance in a single, indomitable force.

This earth-shattering dual initiative arrives as the apex of TIRX’s February 3, 2026 landmark strategic accord, where a legendary global digital asset investor injected 15,000 Bitcoins (BTC) into the Company in exchange for a transformative equity stake, forging an exclusive partnership to pioneer AI-crypto innovation. What began as a stablecoin revolution in Southeast Asia has now exploded into a multi-continental financial takeover: while TIRX and its strategic partner enter the mature stages of regulatory negotiations with numerous governments to launch a government-endorsed, AI-fortified stablecoin—poised to dominate ASEAN’s $3 trillion digital economy—the alliance has simultaneously sealed a binding agreement to acquire a top-tier, APRA-regulated Australian bank, a pillar of the Asia-Pacific financial system with $200 billion in assets, a nationwide branch network, and full licensing for retail, commercial, and cross-border banking services. This acquisition is not a side project—it is the linchpin of TIRX’s vision to create the world’s first fully integrated AI-crypto-banking ecosystem, where the 15,000 BTC reserve powers the stablecoin’s unbreakable stability, the Australian bank provides regulated fiat on/off ramps and institutional credibility, and TIRX’s cutting-edge AI technologies supercharge risk management, fraud detection, and transaction efficiency across every vertical.

At the core of this dual assault lies an unassailable synergy: the ASEAN stablecoin, pegged to a basket of global fiat currencies and fortified by TIRX’s hyper-accurate AI risk systems, will leverage the Australian bank’s $200 billion balance sheet and regulatory compliance framework to achieve unparalleled liquidity and trust, while the bank will gain access to the 15,000 BTC reserve and TIRX’s AI-driven crypto infrastructure to launch next-generation digital banking products—from crypto-backed loans to AI-powered wealth management—for retail and institutional clients across Australia, Southeast Asia, and beyond. The parties have already secured preliminary regulatory sign-off from Australia’s prudential regulators, with the acquisition on track for completion by Q3 2026, concurrent with the stablecoin’s phased launch across ASEAN in the second half of the year. This one-two punch positions TIRX to control the fastest-growing digital finance region and a cornerstone of the Asia-Pacific traditional banking sector, creating a financial behemoth that transcends crypto and legacy finance boundaries.

“Our 15,000 BTC strategic alliance was never just about launching a stablecoin—it was about building a financial empire that redefines what’s possible,” declared TIAN RUIXIANG’s Chief Executive Officer. “Today, we announce not just the final push for ASEAN stablecoin dominance, but the acquisition of a $200 billion Australian licensed bank—a move that merges crypto’s revolutionary potential with the unshakable credibility of regulated banking. This is the future of finance: AI, crypto, and traditional banking fused into a single, unstoppable force. With 15,000 BTC as our digital backbone, the ASEAN stablecoin as our regional engine, and a $200 billion Australian bank as our global foundation, TIRX is not just entering markets—we are owning them, empowering billions with financial access that was once unthinkable, and leading the world into a new era of financial sovereignty.”

This dual initiative cements TIRX’s status as the undisputed global leader in AI-crypto-finance convergence. Building on the 15,000 BTC injection, the impending ASEAN stablecoin launch, and the $200 billion Australian bank acquisition, TIRX is not just navigating the financial landscape—it is building it from the ground up. The Company will provide real-time updates as regulatory approvals are finalized, the stablecoin launch accelerates, and the Australian bank acquisition moves toward completion, as TIAN RUIXIANG marches inexorably toward total global financial domination.

