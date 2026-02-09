Wolf & Company Named One of USA Today’s 2026 Most Recommended Tax & Accounting Firms

Recognition underscores the firm’s continued growth, client trust, and industry leadership

Boston, MA, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf & Company, P.C., a national CPA and advisory firm serving clients across financial services, technology, fintech, digital assets, healthcare, and other regulated industries, has been named to USA Today’s 2026 list of America’s Most Recommended Tax & Accounting Firms. The ranking, developed in collaboration with Statista, is based on thousands of survey responses and peer- and client-driven recommendations from across the U.S. tax and accounting profession.

Serving over 3,000 clients nationally, Wolf & Company provides a full suite of tax, assurance, advisory, cybersecurity, and regulatory compliance services, with specialized expertise in financial institutions, digital assets, fintech, technology, healthcare, manufacturing, and professional services sectors. Headquartered in Boston, the national firm and its 500+ employees offer continuous and industry-specific support from an interdisciplinary team of experts.

“I’m incredibly proud of our team for earning a place on USA Today’s Most Recommended Tax & Accounting Firms list,” said Jerry Gagne, Principal, President & Chief Executive Officer of Wolf & Company. “Our people are the reason clients choose us and stay with us. Their expertise, responsiveness, and unwavering dedication to doing things the right way define Wolf’s culture and the value we deliver. This recognition underscores the impact of that work and strengthens our commitment to continue serving as a trusted advisor when it matters most.”

The annual list identifies firms that demonstrate exceptional technical proficiency, client service excellence, and a consistent record of trusted advisory support. Recommendations from accounting professionals and clients were weighted equally, with respondents asked to identify firms they would recommend based on their experience over the past three years.

Statista’s methodology draws on broad participation from both industry peers and clients, capturing independent recommendations rooted in firsthand experience with tax and accounting work.

About Wolf & Company, P.C.

Wolf & Company, P.C. is a top 70 national advisory, assurance, and tax firm with several industry-focused practices. For 115 years, the firm has guided clients through complex regulatory landscapes and economic changes. With a foundation built on integrity and deep industry expertise, Wolf & Company provides tailored solutions designed to help clients confidently navigate what’s next. Learn more at www.wolfandco.com.

