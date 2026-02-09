Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) – A 2003-built vessel sold for $25 million

 | Source: Nordic American Tankers Limited Nordic American Tankers Limited

 

Monday, February 9, 2026

Dear Shareholders and Investors,

I am pleased to announce that we have entered into a sales agreement for a 2003-built suezmax tanker.

The sales price of the ship is $25 million net to us and the ship has no debt.

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. is in a solid position.

 
Sincerely,

Herbjorn Hansson
Founder, Chairman & CEO

www.nat.bm


Contacts:       

Bjørn Giæver, CFO                                                             
Nordic American Tankers Ltd                                             
Tel: +1 888 755 8391                                  

Alexander Kihle, Finance Manager
Nordic American Tankers Ltd
Tel: +47 91 724 171    


 


