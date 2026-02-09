Experience Efficient and Flexible Scanning Solutions with Canon’s New imageFORMULA R40II Office Document Scanner

Melville, NY, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, today announced the launch of the new imageFORMULA R40II Office Document Scanner. Building on the success of the previous iteration, the imageFORMULA R40, the new R40II is designed to help increase productivity and organization in today’s offices and home workspaces. The exciting new technology delivers upgraded performance, a more compact design and enhanced image processing features to support modern document capture needs.

Ideal for environments such as accounting, legal services, education and small businesses, as well as home offices, the imageFORMULA R40II features a compact body that is smaller than its predecessor, with a foldable paper feeder. The R40II scanner can scan up to 45 ppmFootnote1, both sides of a document in a single pass, in color or black-and-white. Capable of holding up to 60 sheets, it can handle a variety of document types including receipts, contracts, photos, business cards and more. A built-in monochrome LCD display with intuitive icons provides clear status updates and error notifications, helping simplify daily use.

The imageFORMULA R40II office document scanner is compatible with both Windows® and Mac® operating systems. The scanner includes Canon’s CaptureOnTouch software, which offers an easy-to-use interface and includes image processing features such as Active Threshold, Highlighter Enhancement, and Documents with Photo mode to help improve image quality across a variety of document types. Additionally, USB Type-C connectivity supports newer computers and laptops.

The imageFORMULA R40II scanner includes a one-year limited warranty for advanced exchange serviceFootnote2 via Canon’s U.S.-based service and support. Extended warranty options are also available for purchase to help maximize uptime throughout the product life.

Availability:

The Canon imageFORMULA R40II office document scanner is available for purchase through various major retailersFootnote3.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $28.5 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc., as of 2025 has ranked in the top-10 overall in U.S. patents granted for 42 consecutive yearsFootnote4. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to it Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit us at www.usa.canon.com and connect with us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/canonusa.

Examples based on typical settings, rated in pages/images per minute with letter-sized documents at 200 dpi portrait feeding directions. Processing speed is based on internal testing. Actual processing speeds may vary based on PC performance and application. In addition, first processing speed may vary based on warm-up time and other restrictions. Canon CarePak Extended Service Plan for details. Specifications and availability subject to change without notice. For a list of authorized dealers/sales representatives, see Where to Buy Canon | Canon U.S.A., Inc. Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

