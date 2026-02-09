South Star Management to Attend Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) 2026 Conference

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- South Star Battery Metals Corp. (“South Star” or the “Company”) (TSXV: STS) (OTCQB: STSBF) is pleased to announce that Mr. Tiago Cunha, CEO and Director, and Mr. Rogério Barcellos, COO, will be in attendance at the upcoming Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (“PDAC”) conference to be held March 1 – 4, 2026, at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, Toronto, Canada.

South Star COO, Mr. Barcellos, has extensive experience in industrial operations, quality control and process management and has been diligently leading operational progress. His breadth of technical experience is matched by his leadership skills. He is instrumental in the progression of Santa Cruz, the flagship project, into commercial production.

Mr. Cunha and Mr. Barcellos are happy to accept requests for meetings by current or potential investors. Please schedule a meeting by email (invest@southstarbatterymetals.com) or phone (303-519-5149).

ABOUT SOUTH STAR BATTERY METALS CORP



South Star is a Canadian battery metals project developer focused on the selective acquisition and development of near-term production projects in the Americas. South Star trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol STS, and on the OTCQB under the symbol STSBF. South Star is committed to a corporate culture, project execution plan and safe operations that embrace the highest standards of ESG principles, based on transparency, stakeholder engagement, ongoing education, and stewardship. To learn more, please visit the Company website at southstarbatterymetals.com.

For additional information:

South Star Investor Relations

Email: invest@southstarbatterymetals.com

Phone: +1 (604) 706-0212