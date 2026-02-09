Amelia Barton of Charlotte, N.C., Named Food Lion’s Store Manager of the Year





Amelia Barton, Store Manager of the Food Lion Store in Charlotte, N.C., is the 2025 Ralph W. Ketner Store Manager Excellence Award winner.

SALISBURY, N.C., Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amelia Barton, store manager of the Food Lion located at 2201 W. WT Harris Blvd. in Charlotte, N.C, was named Food Lion’s 2025 Ralph W. Ketner Store Manager Excellence Award winner. Barton was selected from a group of more than 1,100 store managers serving their neighbors across Food Lion’s 10-state operating area.

Named after one of Food Lion’s founders, the Ralph W. Ketner Store Manager Excellence Awards recognize and honor exceptional store managers who enrich the lives of Food Lion’s customers, associates and communities they serve.

In addition to Barton’s recognition as Food Lion’s 2025 Ralph W. Ketner Store Manager Excellence Award winner, four other store managers were honored for exceptional leadership as 2025 Divisional Store Manager Excellence Award recipients. Each demonstrates a strong commitment to exceptional service while making a meaningful impact in the towns and cities they serve. They include:

Northern Division: Kathy Castle, 20 Windmill Square, Stuarts Draft, Va.

Richmond/Norfolk Division : Almedin Dokic, 11272 Patterson Ave., Richmond, Va.

Mid-Atlantic Division : Alphana B. Jones, 4530 Fayetteville Road, Raeford, N.C.

Southern Division: Wendy McDowell Neeley, 1319 N. Longstreet St., Kingstree, S.C.





The annual award celebrates and recognizes exceptional Food Lion store managers who operate outstanding grocery stores while making a positive impact on neighbors in the towns and cities they serve. In recognition of Barton’s outstanding commitment to her community, Food Lion will donate 20,000 meals in her name to Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina in Charlotte, N.C., through the retailer’s hunger-relief platform, Food Lion Feeds.

After receiving the award, Barton thanked her team and spoke about the importance of empowering others and serving the community.

“It’s an honor to be here with all of you today celebrating our year together,” said Barton. “I didn’t just manage a store; I grew with it. To my team, thank you from the bottom of my heart. Leadership isn’t about doing everything yourself; it’s about empowering others, and I am incredibly proud of my team. We’re not just stocking shelves, we’re nourishing our neighbors and setting them up for success in life. Food Lion gave me the opportunity to grow, and every day I’m reminded that what we do truly matters. I couldn’t be more proud to represent the Charlotte community.”

Barton’s Food Lion journey began in July 2013, when she was hired as a cashier while still in high school. Within her first year, she trained in the front office and continued developing her skills throughout college. Over time, her commitment to excellence, team building and leading with integrity propelled her into leadership roles. Under Barton’s guidance, her store has become a hub for developing future talent, with many associates advancing through her team into leadership roles. That passion for people and performance continues to define her leadership today.

“Our store managers understand what it means to bring Food Lion’s brand, strategy and culture to life every single day,” said Greg Finchum, President, Food Lion. “Their leadership, commitment to operational excellence and deep care for their associates and customers set the standard for our entire organization. They don’t just run stores, they create a culture where associates and customers feel supported and valued.” Finchum continued, "Amelia is a leader who brings heart, consistency and purpose to her work. I am grateful for all five of these exceptional store leaders and appreciate their contributions to Food Lion, our associates, customers and the towns and cities they serve.”

“Amelia knows how to lead in a way that truly strengthens her entire store,” said Scott Libbey, Vice President, Central Division, Food Lion. “She supports her team, communicates openly and upholds the high standards that define who we are at Food Lion. That kind of leadership empowers her associates to make every customer feel valued and cared for the moment they walk through the door.”

All five honorees are also celebrated for successfully leading the business, supporting their teams and inspiring others.

About Food Lion

Food Lion is an omnichannel grocery retailer committed to nourishing its neighbors. More than 82,000 associates across 1,100+ stores deliver an easy, fresh and affordable shopping experience throughout 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. With a focus on hunger relief, Food Lion is a pioneer in food rescue. Since 2014, the company’s hunger relief platform Food Lion Feeds has donated more than 1.5 billion meals to those who are food insecure. The retailer has committed to donate 3 billion meals by 2032. Founded and based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit foodlion.com.

