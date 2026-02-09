NCH Rooney Heart Institute Recognized as One of Modern Healthcare’s Top 50 Cardiovascular Hospitals

Naples, FL., Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Naples Comprehensive Health (NCH) was identified as one of the nation’s 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals® according to an independent quality analysis based on a balanced scorecard provided by Premier, Inc. and published by Modern Healthcare. This national recognition places NCH among an elite group of hospitals demonstrating excellence in cardiovascular care, and marks the first time the NCH Rooney Heart Institute has received this prestigious honor.

The annual Premier Modern Healthcare Top 50 Cardiovascular Hospitals recognition highlights hospitals that are advancing cardiovascular care through clinical excellence, innovation and a commitment to delivering high-quality outcomes for patients with heart and vascular conditions.

To create the list, an objective, quantitative analysis of publicly available data was conducted to identify the top cardiovascular hospitals in the United States. The primary purpose of the 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals program is to provide data-driven benchmarks that hospital leaders can use to better understand performance variation and improve care for heart patients nationwide. Hospitals do not apply to participate in the study, and recognized organizations do not pay to market this distinction.

Compared to peer hospitals, those in the 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals delivered better results across all 21 measures, including clinical outcomes, operational efficiency, extended outcomes and patient experience.

“Cardiovascular care is one of the most complex and impactful service lines in healthcare,” said David Zito, President of Performance Services at Premier. “The 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals program highlights organizations delivering strong outcomes while providing hospital leaders with meaningful benchmarks to help improve care.”

The recognition also underscores the strategic investment in advanced cardiovascular technology and clinical capabilities that continue to differentiate NCH statewide. The NCH Rooney Heart Institute has expanded access to structural heart and complex interventional procedures, introduced AI-enabled imaging platforms designed to detect coronary disease earlier, and deployed next-generation catheterization and hybrid operating room technologies to support minimally invasive approaches.

These investments are paired with nationally accredited chest pain and resuscitation programs, a growing portfolio of advanced valve and heart failure therapies, and a multidisciplinary team model that integrates cardiology, cardiovascular surgery, imaging, nursing, and critical care. Together, those efforts have strengthened clinical outcomes, improved the patient experience, and supported continued growth.

“This recognition highlights the extraordinary expertise, collaboration, and innovation driving our cardiovascular program,” said Robert Cubeddu, MD, Interventional Cardiologist, President of the NCH Rooney Heart Institute, and Brynne and Bob Coletti Endowed Chair. “Our teams are focused on delivering exceptional, patient-centered care, leveraging leading-edge technology and evidence-based practices to continuously improve outcomes and the overall patient experience. As a result, we are now the busiest heart program in the state of Florida.”

“This recognition reflects the extraordinary work of our physicians, nurses and care teams who deliver advanced cardiovascular care every day,” said Paul Hiltz, President and CEO of Naples Comprehensive Health. “Being named one of Premier Modern Healthcare’s Top 50 Cardiovascular Hospitals for the first time is a significant milestone for NCH and for the Rooney Heart Institute, and it reinforces our commitment to providing world-class heart care close to home.”

For more information about the NCH Rooney Heart Institute, please visit www.nchmd.org/cardiology.

ABOUT NCH

NCH (Naples Comprehensive Health) is an Advanced Community Healthcare System™ serving Southwest Florida with premier routine, critical, and specialty care. NCH, a locally governed non-profit, is recognized as one of Healthgrades America’s Top 50 Hospitals which puts it in the top 1% in the nation for clinical excellence, in addition to being named a Top 50 Hospital for Surgical Care. The system is more than just two hospitals (referred to as the NCH Baker Hospital and NCH North Hospital) with more than 700 beds - NCH is an alliance of over 750 physicians and medical facilities in dozens of locations throughout Southwest Florida and is the region’s only Joint Commission accredited Comprehensive Stroke Center. NCH cardiac care is ranked top three in the state by Healthgrades. NCH collaborates with the Hospital for Special Surgery for orthopedics, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital for pediatrics, and ProScan Imaging for radiology services, ensuring top-tier medical care is available in Southwest Florida. With the largest provider network, urgent/immediate care centers, diagnostic facilities, and two hospitals, NCH is always advancing the quality of care near you. For more information, visit www.NCHmd.org.

