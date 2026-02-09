Ka, K, and Ku Band Small Satellite Market Set to Reach $13.59 Billion by 2030

Delray Beach, FL, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The report "Ka, K, and Ku Band Small Satellite Market by Frequency (Ku/K-Band (12 to 26.5GHZ), Ka-Band (26.5 to 40GHZ)), Application (Communication, Earth Observation, Navigation, Others), Mass, Customer, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030", The Ka, K, and Ku band small satellite market is projected to grow from USD 4.24 billion in 2025 to USD 13.59 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 26.2%. The growing need for connectivity across defense, environmental management, and commercial analytics is driving the Ka, K, and Ku band small satellite market.

The impact on the consumer business in the Ka, K, and Ku band small satellite market comes from faster and more reliable satellite internet, which reaches a wider audience. This helps everyday users get better connectivity and digital services, even in remote or hard-to-reach areas.

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=91938491

Ka, K, and Ku Band Small Satellite Market Companies:

SpaceX (US),

Kuiper Systems LLC (Amazon) (US),

Airbus Defense and Space (France),

Thales Alenia Space (France), and

Surrey Satellite Technology Ltd (SSTL) (UK)

L3harris Technologies, Inc. (US)

Planet Labs PBC (US)

MDA Space (Canada)

Gomspace (Denmark)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (US)

Northrop Grumman (US)

Maxar Technologies (US)

Ka, K, and Ku Band Small Satellite Market Segmentation:

Based on mass, the mini satellite (101-1200 KG) segment is projected to account for the largest market share in the Ka, K, and Ku band small satellite market during the forecast period.

Based on Mass, the Mini satellite (101-1,200 KG) segment is expected to account for the largest market share in the Ka, K, and Ku band small satellite market during the forecast period. The market is driven by higher payload capacity and stronger power availability supporting Ku, K, and Ka-band communication missions. Operators also prefer this class because it offers a balance of affordability and performance for large-scale broadband constellations.

Based on application, the communication segment is projected to account for the largest market share in the Ka, K, and Ku band small satellite market during the forecast period.

Based on application, the communication segment is projected to account for the largest market share in the Ka, K, and Ku band small satellite market during the forecast period, as high-speed broadband, mobility services, and enterprise networks increasingly rely on high-frequency satellite links. Increasing demand for low-latency connectivity in aviation, maritime, and other remote locations has contributed to the rapid growth of the segment.

Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest growth during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. This is driven by the region's implementation of large-scale national broadband initiatives and the increasing involvement of regional players in the manufacturing of LEO satellites. The expanding requirements for higher-speed broadband connectivity in rural areas across the country are expected to further increase demand for Ku, K, and Ka band systems in the Asia Pacific region.

Ask for Sample Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=91938491

Key Takeaways

The Ka, K, and Ku band small satellite market in North America accounted for a 79.9% market share in 2025.

By mass, the mini satellite (101-1,200 KG) segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 27.3% during the forecast period.

By customer, the commercial segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate from 2025 to 2030.

By frequency, the Ku-K band (12 TO 26.5 GHZ) segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

By application, the navigation segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

SpaceX (US), Kuiper Systems LLC (Amazon)(US), and Thales Alenia Space (France) were identified as some of the star players in the Ka, K, and Ku band small satellite market, given their strong market share and product footprint.

Explore More Market Insight Reports:

Earth Observation Small Satellite Market by System (Solar Panels, Satellite Bus, Payloads, Satellite Antenna, Others), Technology (Optical, Synthetic Aperture Radar, Others), Mass, Customer, Frequency, and Region - Global Forecast To 2030

Download PDF for More Insights:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=143752912

North America Small Satellite Market by System (Satellite Bus, Payloads, Satellite Antennas, Others), Propulsion Technology (Chemical, Electric, Other Technologies), Customer, Frequency, Mass, and Application - Forecast to 2030

Download PDF for More Insights:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=33007739