SemiCab Demonstrates More Than 70% Reduction in Empty Trucking Miles Across Live Freight Networks

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. (“Algorhythm”) (NASDAQ: RIME) – a leading AI technology company, today announced that it has published a whitepaper demonstrating that its SemiCab platform reduces empty freight miles by more than 70% across active customer networks.

According to Mordor Intelligence, a leading market research firm, the global truckload transportation industry represents an approximately $3 trillion annual market. With trucks driving empty nearly one out of every three miles, more than $1 trillion in freight spending is lost to inefficiency each year. If deployed at scale, Algorhythm believes its SemiCab platform has the potential to eliminate up to $700 billion in global empty-mile waste.

In India, a landmark report by the think tank RMI and NITI Aayog found that trucks run empty up to 40% of the time, significantly higher than the global average of 30–35%. This inefficiency contributes to elevated logistics costs and excessive fuel consumption across the freight sector. Truck utilization in India also lags behind international benchmarks, with average daily distances traveled nearly 40% lower than in countries like the U.S. and China. SemiCab’s proprietary AI-driven Collaborative Transportation Platform is designed to directly address these structural inefficiencies. By enabling network-level planning and real-time load coordination across multiple shippers, carriers, and geographies, SemiCab has demonstrated its ability to reduce empty-mile rates to below 10% in certain deployments. As outlined in the company’s newly published white paper, these results underscore the platform’s powerful impact on lowering costs, increasing asset utilization, and advancing sustainable freight practices at scale.

“In most freight markets, empty miles are not an operational anomaly — they are the predictable outcome of fragmented planning,” said Ajesh Kapoor, Chief Executive Officer of SemiCab. “What we’re proving with SemiCab is that when freight is managed as a coordinated network rather than isolated transactions, utilization improves dramatically. The substantial reduction in empty miles that we are able to achieve for our customers represents a fundamental shift in how logistics economics work.”

Proven Results at Scale

Through live deployments in India, SemiCab’s system-level planning model has enabled customers to:

Increase loaded-mile utilization to more than 90%;

Reduce empty miles to below 10%;

Improve delivery reliability and capacity availability;

Lower total transportation costs; and

Stabilize carrier earnings.



These performance gains compound as network participation increases, creating a self-reinforcing cycle of higher utilization, lower volatility, and improved economics for all participants.

For enterprises with large transportation budgets, reducing empty miles at scale represents an opportunity to generate multi-million-dollar annual savings while materially lowering emissions and improving supply chain resilience. “Empty miles are one of the largest hidden costs in global logistics,” stated Gary Atkinson, CEO of Algorhythm Holdings. “By eliminating this waste, we’re not just improving margins — we’re reshaping how freight networks compete and operate worldwide.”

Structural Efficiency, Not Incremental Optimization

Unlike traditional transportation management systems and brokerage platforms that optimize individual lanes or contracts, SemiCab’s technology operates at the network level. By pooling demand and supply across shippers, regions, and timeframes, the platform identifies return legs and cross-lane flows that are invisible under conventional planning models. This approach enables structural efficiency improvements rather than episodic or temporary gains.

“Most attempts to improve utilization eventually hit a ceiling,” added Atkinson. “Existing solutions focus on local optimization, not system intelligence. Our platform was designed from the ground up using our proprietary AI-powered technology to eliminate structural waste and sustain performance as networks grow.”

Expanding Global Impact

With its proven results in India, SemiCab is now extending its operating model to the United States through its recently created Apex SaaS platform. Apex will provide SemiCab with asset-light recurring revenues with high profit margins from platform licensing, accelerated market penetration through white-label partnerships, and a growing data ecosystem that strengthens AI accuracy and customer value. The company intends to use its Apex SaaS platform to penetrate the freight logistics and distribution markets in additional countries in the near future.

“Through our SemiCab cloud-based collaborative transportation platform, we plan to predict and optimize millions of load movements across hundreds of thousands of trucks worldwide,” concluded Atkinson.

Click here to access the full whitepaper.

About Algorhythm Holdings

Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. is a leading AI technology company focused on the growth and development of SemiCab, an emerging leader in the global logistics and distribution industry. Since 2020, SemiCab has enabled major retailers, brands and transportation providers to address common supply-chain problems globally. Its AI-enabled, cloud-based Collaborative Transportation Platform achieves the scalability required to predict and optimize millions of loads and hundreds of thousands of trucks. SemiCab uses real-time data from API-based load tendering and pre-built integrations with TMS and ELD partners to orchestrate collaboration across manufacturers, retailers, distributors, and their carriers. SemiCab uses AI/ML predictions and advanced predictive optimization models to enable fully loaded round trips. With SemiCab’s AI platform, shippers pay less and carriers make more without having to change a thing. For additional information, please go to: http://www.semicab.com

