S2G Energy and AMPECO Power One Of Latin America's Largest Electric Fleets

Mexico City, Mexico – February 9, 2026 – S2G Energy, Mexico's leading electromobility technology company, has deployed AMPECO's EV charging management platform to power one of Latin America's largest electric fleet operations. The implementation currently managing 566 electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) units and supporting over 2,600 electric vehicles, with infrastructure set to double within six months.



With more than a decade of energy management expertise, S2G Energy selected AMPECO as its platform backbone to deliver the operational precision required for mission-critical last-mile delivery fleets. The partnership enables S2G Energy to unify charging operations, telematics data, and routing intelligence into a single solution that reduces the total cost of ownership while ensuring zero-tolerance reliability.



"Our core purpose has been the same since we started—to drive sustainability through data," said Geronimo Martinez, CEO and Co-Founder at S2G Energy. "Successful fleet electrification isn't just about installing chargers. It's about mastering energy fundamentals, optimizing costs, and delivering operational excellence. AMPECO's platform gives us the charging management foundation to transform multi-source operational data into the business intelligence our customers depend on—enabling them to optimize every aspect of their fleet operations."

Mission-Critical Operations Demand Enterprise-Grade Solutions

For electric last-mile delivery fleets, charging reliability directly impacts business performance. A vehicle that isn't charged by the morning shift means missed deliveries, lost revenue, and broken customer commitments. S2G Energy built its technology stack around three foundational principles enabled by AMPECO's platform:



Lowest-cost charging: AMPECO's smart charging capabilities optimize energy consumption through demand-shifting and grid utilization, reducing operational expenses.



Resiliency guarantee: AMPECO's comprehensive remote management and real-time monitoring ensure continuous charging availability, integrating with S2G Energy's automated alerting workflows for immediate issue response.



Continuous improvement: Detailed charging data from AMPECO's APIs feeds S2G Energy's data intelligence layer, enabling ongoing identification of efficiency opportunities and operational optimization that drives sustained total cost of ownership improvements.



The results demonstrate operational excellence at scale: 98%+ network uptime, optimized charging based on lowest-cost windows and site-level energy dynamics, and continuous performance analytics supporting strategic infrastructure investments.



Accurate cost tracking and allocation: AMPECO's platform automatically links each charging session to specific vehicles and cost centers. The granular tracking of energy consumption, time-of-use rates, and demand charges at the vehicle level enables accurate total cost-of-ownership calculations. Fleet managers gain the financial intelligence needed to justify expansion investments, rather than relying on depot-level estimates that mask individual vehicle economics.

Technology Orchestration: Best-of-Breed Integrations

S2G Energy's differentiation lies in its ability to standardize, process, and correlate data from multiple sources to deliver actionable business intelligence. Rather than building every component in-house, the company partners with best-in-class technology providers—orchestrating proven solutions to maximize data quality.



AMPECO's hardware-agnostic platform provides flexibility to optimize charger selection by depot while maintaining unified management. Real-time session data, station status, power consumption metrics, and maintenance information integrate seamlessly with telematics and routing intelligence through AMPECO's APIs.



This orchestrated approach enables S2G Energy to deliver sophisticated operational dashboards that display critical business KPIs, including charging cycles by depot, savings calculations with solar contribution, and real-time operational health metrics.

Rapid Scaling Across Latin America's Dynamic EV Market

The AMPECO partnership positions S2G Energy to capitalize on Latin America's accelerating electrification opportunity. With current infrastructure set to double within six months, the scalable software architecture supports aggressive growth while maintaining operational excellence.



S2G Energy's deployments consistently demonstrate 20-25% total cost of ownership advantages for light and medium-duty electric vehicles compared to diesel alternatives. These economic fundamentals, combined with simplified operations and enhanced sustainability, create compelling business cases for fleet electrification across Latin America.



"S2G Energy exemplifies how technology orchestration drives electromobility success at scale," said Orlin Radev, CEO and Co-Founder at AMPECO. "Their data-first approach combined with our enterprise-grade charging management creates the operational precision required for mission-critical fleet operations. This partnership demonstrates what's possible when regional market expertise meets proven platform capabilities—enabling rapid expansion while delivering the reliability and cost optimization that fleet operators demand."



Building on the proven results and as the region's electromobility market matures, S2G Energy's comprehensive technology platform—powered by AMPECO's charging infrastructure management—positions the company as the region's premier partner for organizations seeking to electrify large-scale fleets with stringent operational requirements.





About S2G Energy

S2G Energy is Mexico’s leading technology company for fleet electrification and energy intelligence. With over a decade of experience in energy optimization, S2G develops integrated software solutions that turn operational data into sustainability, efficiency, and cost savings. Its cloud-based, hardware-agnostic platform powers some of Latin America’s largest private EV fleets with enterprise-grade precision.



S2G’s EV ecosystem is built on three pillars designed to scale electromobility across sectors: EVS Fleet for mission-critical electric fleet operations, EV Living for smart charging in residential buildings, and EVS Destination for commercial, workplace, education, and hospitality sites. Across all verticals, S2G enables advanced monetization capabilities, unified visibility, and automated control—supported by high-touch customer service and on-the-ground operational excellence at every site.



Learn more at www.s2g.energy



About AMPECO

AMPECO enables large-scale EV charging providers to launch and scale their business operations under their brand. The company offers a white-label and hardware-agnostic EV charging management platform to cover all EV charging business cases. It has a comprehensive out-of-the-box feature set that allows quick go-to-market while providing unmatched flexibility and extensibility via API to enable businesses to build their differentiators. AMPECO supports more than 180 charging network operators in over 70 countries. It has been globally recognized by Frost & Sullivan, Financial Times, Forbes, Deloitte, and PwC for its technological product innovation and strategic business development. More at https://www.ampeco.com/

Media contacts:

Dimitar Atanasov

Brand and Communications Manager, AMPECO

dimitar.atanasov@ampeco.com

+44 20 3398 6596

S2G Energy

Joselin Pérez

joselin.perez@carralsierra.com

+52 55 3113 1873



Attachment