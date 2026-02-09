Telnyx Introduces ClawdTalk, Giving AI Agents a Voice

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A decade ago, films like Her imagined a world where people spoke naturally with intelligent assistants, at home, or on the move. At the time, it felt like science fiction. Today, the capability exists, and adoption is accelerating faster than anyone expected.

Agent frameworks like Clawdbot (OpenClaw) have seen explosive growth, reflecting growing demand for persistent AI agents that can remember context, execute tools, and operate across systems and time. But as these agents move beyond chat windows and into real-world interaction, many of them break.

The problem isn’t intelligence. It’s execution.

Telnyx today introduced ClawdTalk , a technical demonstration that exposes where modern AI agents struggle when forced to operate under real-time constraints, especially over voice. Voice introduces challenges that don’t exist in chat-based environments: sub-second latency expectations, interruptions, and stateful execution during live interaction. Most agent and voice stacks operate as separate layers, forcing real-time execution to cross system boundaries that weren’t designed to work as one.

ClawdTalk exists to expose that gap.

Built on top of OpenClaw, ClawdTalk connects an existing, non-Telnyx agent to the public phone network without changing the agent’s logic, memory, or tools. Voice is added purely as an interface, while Telnyx provides the real-time execution layer required to support live, human conversation.

“AI agents today are already capable enough to do real work,” said David Casem, CEO of Telnyx. “What’s holding them back in production isn’t intelligence. It’s the infrastructure required to execute reliably in real time. ClawdTalk makes that visible.”

ClawdTalk is not a standalone product. It’s a proof point of Telnyx’s broader strategy: enabling AI agents to leave chat windows and operate where humans already are, in real conversations, under real-world conditions.

