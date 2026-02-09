The Vape Giant Releases Most Advanced Vape Kit and Prefilled Pod Kit Lineup in UK History

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the UK's disposable vape ban fully in effect, no more non-rechargeable single-use devices are allowed. Vapers are rapidly moving to fully rechargeable prefilled pod kits and big-puff systems that give way more life, sharper taste, and full compliance. The Vape Giant, the country's largest online and wholesale vape supplier, has just rolled out what is one of the most advanced lineups ever put together for the UK market.

This new range properly sets a new benchmark on puff counts, flavour strength, solid build, and battery staying power. The standout devices driving this launch are the Lost Mary Nera 30K, Crystal Bling Ultra Plus 30K, and Hayati Pro Ultra Plus 25K, three flagship devices designed for the post-ban UK market.

At the top of the list is the Lost Mary Nera 30K Prefilled Kit, up to 30,000 puffs from an 800mAh rechargeable battery with fast USB-C charging. It's got a curved full-view screen so you can check battery and modes easily, dual-flavour pods that switch tastes with ease, two 2ml prefilled pods plus two 10ml auto-refill bottles (around 24ml total of 20mg nic salt), and magnetic snap-in pods for zero mess. That smooth Lost Mary MTL draw stays consistent right through the massive puff count.

The Crystal Bling Ultra Plus 30k matches that endurance with 30,000+ puffs, an 850mAh battery, dual-twist flavour switching, and a combo of 2ml prefilled pod plus twin 10ml refills. Upgraded mesh coils deliver rich, even flavour and decent clouds all the way, wrapped in a flashy crystal-style finish with an LED display to keep things looking premium and easy to use.

Rounding out the trio, the Hayati Pro Ultra Plus 25k Kit packs 25,000+ puffs of that bold Hayati taste everyone knows. It runs on an 850mAh rechargeable battery, dual mesh coils for proper MTL hits, and simple refills through a 2ml prefilled pod and two 10ml tanks. No complicated setup, just a strong, satisfying flavour that lasts ages in a tough, compliant shell.

To view the full range of compliant vaping alternatives, visit: https://www.thevapegiant.co.uk/collections/disposable-vapes-alternatives

About The Vape Giant

The Vape Giant is a leading UK vaping online retailer, supplying high-quality, fully compliant devices, e-liquids, and accessories. The company focuses on safety, innovation, and customer satisfaction while helping vapers navigate market changes.

Contact

helpdesk@thevapegiant.co.uk