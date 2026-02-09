Dassault Systèmes: declaration of the number of outstanding shares and voting rights as of January 31, 2026

 | Source: Dassault Systemes SE Dassault Systemes SE

Press Release
VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, France February 9, 2026
                

Declaration of the number of outstanding shares and
voting rights as of January 31, 2026

Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) today announced below the total number of its outstanding shares and voting rights as of January 31, 2026, according to articles 223-16 and 221-3 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des marchés financiers.

Number of outstanding shares: 1,341,809,943

Number of voting rights*: 2,013,517,837

*The total number of voting rights is calculated on the basis of the total number of outstanding shares, even if the voting rights attached thereto are suspended, pursuant to Article 223-11 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des marchés financiers relating to the method for calculating the percentages of holdings in shares and in voting rights. We invite our shareholders to refer to this article should they need to declare crossing of thresholds.

Declarations related to crossing of threshold must be sent to:
Dassault Systèmes, Investor Relations Service, 10, rue Marcel Dassault, CS 40501, 78946 Vélizy-Villacoublay Cedex (France). E-mail address: Investors@3ds.com  

###

ABOUT DASSAULT SYSTÈMES

Dassault Systèmes is a catalyst for human progress. Since 1981, the company has pioneered virtual worlds to improve real life for consumers, patients and citizens. With Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform, 370 000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, can collaborate, imagine and create sustainable innovations that drive meaningful impact. For more information, visit www.3ds.com

Dassault Systèmes Investor Relations Team                FTI Consulting
Marie Dumas :                                                Arnaud de Cheffontaines: +33 1 47 03 69 48
+33 1 61 62 70 92                                        Jamie Ricketts : +44 20 3727 1600
investors@3ds.com                                        

Dassault Systèmes Press Contacts
Corporate / France        
Arnaud Malherbe / Déborah Cobbi
+33 1 61 62 87 73 / +33 1 61 62 70 83
arnaud.malherbe@3ds.com / deborah.cobbi@3ds.com

Attachment


Tags

Voting rights Droits de vote

Attachments

Dassault Systèmes: declaration of the number of outstanding shares and voting rights as of January 31, 2026

Recommended Reading