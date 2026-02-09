New Rally House Location on Chestnut St

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rally House, who has been proudly serving Philadelphians as the go-to local and licensed merchandise retailer more than a decade, proudly announces the newest store opening at Chestnut St and 17th Street, a flagship location for Philadelphia. Strategically situated at 1628-36 Chestnut St across from Nordstrom Rack and a short walk from Philadelphia City Hall and Reading Terminal Market, this expansive store joins the 18 other locations in Philadelphia and is set to become the premier destination for Philadelphia sports fans and local enthusiasts alike.

Occupying the former Rite Aid in Center City, Rally House Chestnut St offers an unparalleled selection of officially licensed Philadelphia gear, including sports apparel, home décor, drinkware, flags, jerseys and so much more. The store features merchandise from local college and professional teams such as the Philadelphia Phillies, Eagles, Flyers, and 76ers. Rally House also carries a large selection of Philadelphia and Pennsylvania inspired merchandise celebrating local landmarks, destinations, and businesses. The catered product assortment combines area team gear and local products to create a customized shopping experience for all guests and, most certainly, everyone that loves Philadelphia.





Rally House is excited to open just in time for one of the biggest summers in Philadelphia history with back-to-back-to-back major international events. With the World Cup coming to Philly, Rally House will feature official merchandise for the tournament and the international teams as well as commemorative Philly Host City gear. Immediately after the World Cup, the United States will celebrate the 250th anniversary of the birth of our great country and no better place to celebrate than blocks away from where it all started. Then, as a summer crescendo, the MLB All-Star Game will be hosted at Citizens Bank just a couple miles from Center City.

“Since Modell’s left the city in 2020, there hasn’t been a place to get decent Eagles, Phillies, Sixers and local sports gear” said CEO and owner Aaron Liebert. “So, initially we just wanted to do a pop-up location for the summer to test out the area. But after surveying the excitement in the city, the fervor of fans in Philadelphia and the absence of a local sports retailer, we just needed to go big and plant a major flagship here.”

Rally House is thrilled to continue as a go-to shopping location in Philadelphia and outside of the officially licensed sports merchandise the company provides, Chestnut & 17th visitors will enjoy browsing the Local Philadelphia section. This curated and robust assortment celebrates all things Pennsylvania and Philadelphia, ensuring that there’s truly something for everyone at Rally House.

Customers can explore the full range of products online at www.rallyhouse.com, and stay connected through Facebook, Instagram, and X for the latest updates and promotions. For those interested in joining the Rally House team, career opportunities are available on the company’s website.

About Rally House

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned retail company, offering a wide selection of apparel, hats, gifts, and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams, along with locally inspired apparel, gifts, and food items. Rally House operates more than 300 locations across 27 states and proudly serves Philly with our 19th location.

CONTACT:

media@rallyhouse.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/85a1f551-1292-4714-9c8f-9dd984ed54a7

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/837cd1e9-1aa6-4272-ac18-63cca204f22f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a8418de3-45c8-445e-abbe-1472b70e9ae0