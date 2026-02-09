CIO Group Launches COLOR AI, a Proprietary Technology Platform to Guide Investment Decisions Including Asset Allocation, Tactical Opportunities, Cash Management, and Tax Efficiency

NEW YORK, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CIO Group, the registered investment advisor defining a new paradigm for managing the wealth of the world’s most successful individuals, their families, and their family offices, today announced the rollout of COLOR AI, its proprietary technology platform.

COLOR AI augments and complements the strength of CIO Group’s wealth management experience and intelligence. With COLOR AI, CIO Group brings more clarity to investment decision making including asset allocation, tactical opportunities, cash management, and tax efficiency.

In addition, COLOR AI allows clients and prospects to undergo a comprehensive Wealth Check, that assesses and reports the strength, diversification, risk profile and profit potential of their existing portfolios. COLOR AI aggregates all assets across all accounts, then reviews all traditional and alternative investments to assess the quality of the funds, managers and strategies clients employ.

“My partners and I started CIO Group because wealth owners with assets of $25 million and more are being broadly underserved,” said David Bailin, Founder and CEO of the CIO Group. “We see that reflected in the poor performance of their portfolios, in the excessive fees they pay, in the fact that their cash is not managed, and in the absence of focus on after-tax returns. With COLOR AI, we now have an elegant solution to identify and address the silent losses many clients face.” Bailin noted that CIO Group has reviewed more than $4 billion of investments via COLOR AI.

COLOR AI’s advanced technology allows CIO Group to:

Reduce fees by identifying the total cost of advisor services, including hidden fees, enabling clients to meaningfully lower costs.

by identifying the total cost of advisor services, including hidden fees, enabling clients to meaningfully lower costs. Unlock trapped cash by identifying idle balances and sweep inefficiencies across accounts, converting overlooked liquidity into meaningful yield.

by identifying idle balances and sweep inefficiencies across accounts, converting overlooked liquidity into meaningful yield. Generate personalized portfolio recommendations that optimize allocations across all custodians, accounting for existing holdings, style exposure, geography, sector concentration, and fee drag to maximize after-tax, risk-adjusted returns.

that optimize allocations across all custodians, accounting for existing holdings, style exposure, geography, sector concentration, and fee drag to maximize after-tax, risk-adjusted returns. Analyze performance across all custodians to identify return drivers and detractors in one consolidated view.

to identify return drivers and detractors in one consolidated view. Uncover hidden risks and correlations across assets, enabling portfolio shifts to support true diversification.

across assets, enabling portfolio shifts to support true diversification. Deliver dynamic portfolio intelligence at scale by tracking adherence to conviction themes across all client portfolios, surfacing actionable insights when allocations drift or market conditions shift.

by tracking adherence to conviction themes across all client portfolios, surfacing actionable insights when allocations drift or market conditions shift. Provide comprehensive alternatives intelligence through benchmarking, cash flow analysis, and deal-level transparency—ensuring public market exposures complement rather than duplicate private investment themes.

through benchmarking, cash flow analysis, and deal-level transparency—ensuring public market exposures complement rather than duplicate private investment themes. Flag concentrated holdings to reduce unwanted or unintended concentration risks.

to reduce unwanted or unintended concentration risks. Support family governance and succession planning through integrated estate visibility and tax-optimized wealth transfer strategies, including multi-generational structures like rolling GRATs.





“We want CIO Group clients to receive the kind of portfolio construction and management that major institutions receice and off-the-shelf solutions don’t rise to that standard,” said Abraham Ouano, Co-Founder and Managing Director, who led the development of COLOR AI. “Our proprietary platform works for the CIO Group investment team to monitor client portfolios, identify concentration risks, provide tax-reducing opportunities and sekk better performance relative using tool unavailable fo most independent wealth management firms.”

For more information on CIO Group, or to schedule a COLOR Wealth Check, please visit ciogroup.com.

About CIO Group

Founded by David Bailin, former Global Head and Chief Investment Officer of Citi Wealth, alongside a senior team drawn from the world's top banks, investment boutiques, and family offices, CIO Group defines a new paradigm for how firms manage wealth for the world’s most successful individuals, their families, and their family offices. CIO Group brings clarity, insight and optimization to a family’s total portfolio. We believe in the principle that your whole financial picture should be greater than the sum of its parts. We take a wholistic view of your complete portfolio—across every asset, advisor, geography and structure—seeking to add value, reduce risk, minimize cost and achieve goals that help protect your wealth legacy. For more information, please visit ciogroup.com.