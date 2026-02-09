Murphy Door Showcases Live “Build Your Own Secret Room” Demos with Shark Tank Star Daymond John at 2026 NAHB International Builders’ Show

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Murphy Door , leading innovator in space-saving solutions, will exhibit at the 2026 NAHB International Builders’ Show (IBS), where the company will debut new product innovations and host live demonstrations showing builders and designers how to create fully concealed rooms.

Attendees can visit Murphy Door at Booth W3955, a 50x40 immersive exhibit, to experience hands-on demonstrations and see how hidden rooms are designed and built in real time. Throughout the show, Murphy Door will conduct live “Build Your Own Secret Room” demos, walking attendees through the process of transforming standard spaces into functional hidden rooms using the brand’s newest solutions. Murphy Door fan Daymond John will be onsite at IBS on February 17th.

At IBS 2026, Murphy Door will unveil three new products, including two entirely new hidden door systems that significantly expand how and where hidden rooms can be created:

Hidden Panel Door , a fully concealed solution that allows large wall sections to open seamlessly, enabling more expansive and flexible hidden spaces

Founded in 2012, Murphy Door has become a category-defining brand by combining architectural design with everyday functionality. What began as a side hustle for CEO Jeremy Barker, has grown into a nationwide business serving residential, multifamily, hospitality, and commercial projects, attracting attention from some of the largest names in the industry, including entrepreneur and investor Daymond John, who will be spending time at the Murphy Door booth during IBS 2026.

“Great design isn’t just about how something looks, it’s about how it works,” said Daymond John, entrepreneur, investor, and star of ABC's Shark Tank. “Through my experience working with founders and entrepreneurs, I’ve seen that success comes from spotting overlooked opportunities and turning them into real value. Murphy Door has done exactly that, pairing smart design with American manufacturing and scalable innovation which is exactly what today’s builders need.”

Murphy Door manufactures 99% of its products in the United States, with significant production taking place in Utah. The company has made multi-million-dollar investments in expanded manufacturing facilities, including the addition of advanced CNC machining and a dedicated metal fabrication shop.

“The way people live and build is changing, and space has never been more valuable,” said Jeremy Barker, founder and CEO of Murphy Door. “We started by rethinking a single doorway. Today, we’re giving builders the tools to create entire hidden rooms that are functional, beautiful, and accessible to more homes than ever before, with 99% of our manufacturing proudly done in the U.S.”

Murphy Door’s expanded product line and live demonstrations at IBS reflect its continued momentum and its focus on partnering with builders, architects, and designers to deliver high-impact, American-made solutions that elevate modern construction.

About Murphy Door

Founded in 2012, Murphy Door is America’s #1 hidden door manufacturer, specializing in custom, space-saving solutions that seamlessly blend architectural design, functionality, and security. The company offers a wide range of concealed door systems, including bookcase doors, mirror doors, pantry doors, wine rack doors, and fully customizable hidden room solutions for residential, multifamily, hospitality, and commercial applications. Murphy Door manufactures 99% of its products in the United States, with major production facilities in Utah and Kentucky, and continues to invest millions of dollars in domestic manufacturing, advanced CNC machining, and skilled labor, with additional expansion planned this year. Murphy Door products are available direct-to-consumer at MurphyDoor.com and through select retail partners, including Home Depot.

About the NAHB International Builders’ Show (IBS)

The NAHB International Builders’ Show (IBS) is the largest annual light construction trade show in the world, bringing together builders, designers, architects, and manufacturers to explore the latest innovations shaping residential and commercial construction. IBS 2026 will take place February 17–19 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

