Patrick Panayotov, President & CEO of Proceed Innovative, Delivers Insightful Presentation at TMA Illinois “Sales & Marketing Roundtable: The Future of Marketing with AI”

Schaumburg, IL, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patrick Panayotov, President and CEO of Proceed Innovative, delivered a compelling presentation on the transformative role of artificial intelligence (AI) in modern marketing at the Technology & Manufacturing Association (TMA) Illinois’ Sales & Marketing Roundtable: The Future of Marketing with AI held on February 3, 2026 at TMA headquarters in Schaumburg, IL.

Proceed Innovative presents at TMA Illinois “Sales & Marketing Roundtable: The Future of Marketing with AI”

The roundtable, a signature event hosted by TMA Illinois, brought together manufacturers, technology leaders, and marketing professionals to explore real-world strategies for leveraging AI to enhance sales, optimize marketing operations, and drive growth across digital channels.

During his presentation, Patrick shared practical insights and case-driven examples drawn from his extensive experience working with manufacturers nationwide. He emphasized that effective digital marketing today requires more than traditional search rankings, it demands a strong presence and trusted visibility across digital ecosystems that can be translated into measurable sales opportunities.

“At this pivotal moment in marketing evolution, AI isn’t just a tool — it’s a strategic enabler that helps manufacturers streamline operations, improve customer engagement, and identify qualified leads without adding unnecessary complexity,” Patrick said. His session highlighted how AI-powered tools, such as large language models and AI-enhanced SEO frameworks, are reshaping the way manufacturing companies approach content creation, audience insights, and digital conversion pathways.

The event fostered dynamic discussion and peer learning, with participants exchanging ideas on how to remain competitive in an increasingly AI-driven marketplace. Patrick’s contribution reinforced Proceed Innovative’s leadership in helping B2B organizations modernize their marketing strategies and unlock growth through technology-infused practices.

Proceed Innovative served as a sponsor and active participant in the roundtable alongside industry partners and TMA members, reinforcing its commitment to community-based education and innovation in manufacturing marketing.

About TMA Illinois

The Technology & Manufacturing Association (TMA) Illinois is the state’s premier organization representing small and midsized manufacturers. TMA provides education, networking, advocacy, and workforce development resources that help its members innovate and grow in a competitive marketplace.

About Proceed Innovative

Proceed Innovative is a full-service digital marketing agency that helps organizations elevate their digital footprint and turn online visibility into meaningful revenue growth. Working closely with each client, the team develops tailored marketing strategies designed around specific business objectives rather than one-size-fits-all solutions. Through data-driven SEO initiatives and integrated digital campaigns, Proceed Innovative improves search performance, increases brand exposure, and delivers trackable results. Their approach has helped businesses across industries generate more qualified leads, boost conversions, and scale with confidence. Core services include search engine optimization, website design and development, pay-per-click advertising, and strategic lead generation to support long-term digital success.

Learn more by visiting Proceed Innovative at proceedinnovative.com.

Press Inquiries

Patrick Panayotov

contactus [at] proceedinnovative.com

https://www.proceedinnovative.com/