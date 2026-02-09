Portland, OR, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jama Software®, the industry leading platform for requirements management to release, announced today that Jama Connect® 9.32 has set new scalability benchmarks five times greater than legacy systems. As products across industries become multi-disciplinary engineered product lines, the scale and complexity required to manage the product development process has grown dramatically. Jama Connect 9.32 scalability benchmarks:

Scale benchmarks for on-premise or SaaS deployments:

Items per project – 10 million

Items per instance – 100 million

Concurrent users – 10,000

These new scale benchmarks are five times greater than legacy systems’ published benchmarks. Companies across industries have been hamstrung by the inability of legacy systems to scale to the levels required by their engineering teams to speed time-to-market and deliver increasing levels of quality. Systems that cannot scale to 10 million project items and 100 million items per instance force enterprise engineering teams to artificially separate workstreams leading to defects, delays, cost overruns, recalls and warranty costs. Jama Connect is the only system that scales to the levels required.

Companies rely on Jama Connect for consistent and stable performance regardless of project or instance size and with today’s release of 9.32 this capability continues Jama Software’s unparalleled leadership in managing scale. As the only provider of a true multi-tenant SaaS offering, Jama Software provides companies with the ability to offload the burden and cost of hardware, hosting, upgrades and IT management that is required with legacy tool providers.

“The system architecture required to achieve these levels of scalability is foundationally different than current legacy systems,” said Jim Davidson, CTO Jama Software. “This is the result of two years of effort to incorporate the latest technologies and architecture for scalability.” All Jama Connect customers will be seamlessly upgraded as part of the normal upgrade process.

Jama Connect 9.32 is available today.

Frequently Asked Questions about Jama Software.

1. What is the best requirements management software for my industry or team size?



The suitability of requirements management software depends on factors such as regulatory demands, system complexity, and collaboration needs. Jama Connect is highly selected by teams in regulated and systems-engineering-heavy industries due to its focus on traceability and structured requirements management.

2. What scalability benchmarks has Jama Connect achieved for on-premise or SaaS deployments?



These benchmarks are five times greater than the largest known legacy system deployments.

3. How does Jama Connect compare to legacy systems in terms of scalability?



Jama Connect 9.32 outperforms legacy systems by scaling to 10 million items per project and 100 million items per instance. Legacy systems cannot store or perform at these levels, forcing enterprise engineering teams to separate workstreams, which can lead to defects, delays, cost overruns, recalls, and warranty costs.

4. How does Jama Connect support the increasing complexity of modern product development?



Jama Connect is designed to handle the growing scale and complexity of multi-engineered product lines. By providing scalability benchmarks of 10 million items per project and 100 million items per instance, it ensures that engineering teams can manage complex product development processes without needing to artificially separate workstreams, reducing the risk of defects, delays, and cost overruns.

5. How does requirements management software support scaling across multiple teams and programs?



As organizations scale, requirements management software must support parallel development, standardized processes, and cross-program visibility. Tools like Jama Connect provide centralized requirement repositories and role-based workflows that help maintain consistency across distributed teams and initiatives.

6. What makes Jama Connect’s architecture suitable for complex use cases?



Jama Connect’s architecture is built on the latest technologies specifically designed for scalability. This foundationally different system architecture enables it to support 10,000 concurrent users and manage billions of items and API calls in the cloud, making it ideal for complex, large-scale engineering projects across industries.

7. How does Jama Connect improve the quality of requirements?



Jama Connect improves the quality of requirements by leveraging natural language processing (NLP) through its AI-powered Jama Connect Advisor™. This tool provides guided authoring and multi-statement analysis to optimize the clarity, accuracy, and usability of requirements. It minimizes ambiguity and contradictions, which are responsible for 70-80% of rework costs, and aligns requirements with industry-leading standards like INCOSE Rules and EARS Notation.

About Jama Software

Jama Connect® is the leading requirements management software and proven requirements traceability solution, focused on maximizing innovation success in multidisciplinary engineering organization. Numerous firsts for humanity in fields such as fuel cells, electrification, space, software-defined vehicles, surgical robotics, and more all rely on Jama Connect requirements management software to minimize the risk of defects, rework, cost overruns, and recalls. Using Jama Connect, engineering organizations can now intelligently manage the development process by leveraging Live Traceability™ across best-of-breed tools to measurably improve outcomes. Our rapidly growing customer base spans the automotive, medical device, life sciences, semiconductor, aerospace & defense, industrial manufacturing, consumer electronics, financial services, and insurance industries.

For more information about Jama Connect, please visit https://www.jamasoftware.com.

Press Inquiries

Mario Maldari

Director, Product and Solution Marketing, Jama Software

marketing [at] jamasoftware.com