OneTrust Appoints John Heyman as Chief Executive Officer to Drive AI-Ready Governance Platform™ Innovation

ATLANTA, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneTrust, the AI-Ready Governance Platform™, today announced that John Heyman has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer. Heyman succeeds Founder Kabir Barday, who will remain actively engaged in a strategic advisory role through his position on the Board of Directors. Heyman is an experienced technology CEO with a strong track record of building exceptional teams and customer experiences, helping organizations reach their highest growth potential, and driving strategic innovation.

Following OneTrust’s strong business performance in its fiscal year ended January 31, 2026, this leadership change is designed to advance the company’s AI-Ready Governance Platform™ innovation.

“Growing adoption of AI across organizations has led to massive demand for OneTrust solutions that help enable the responsible use of data and AI. This is a pivotal time to bring on a new CEO who can harness this momentum and drive OneTrust’s next chapter of growth,” said Kabir Barday, Founder of OneTrust. “John’s proven track record of innovation, customer obsession, and his deep experience growing B2B technology companies makes him the right person to take on this role. I look forward to continuing to support the company strategically from my Board role.”

“It’s rare to come across an opportunity like OneTrust–a company that has built a strong foundation, achieved scale, and positioned itself to define one of the most important emerging markets with AI-Ready Governance,” said John Heyman, CEO of OneTrust. “OneTrust's mission to enable innovation through the responsible use of data and AI has never been more critical. I look forward to partnering with Kabir and the OneTrust team to deliver on that mission.”

Heyman brings substantial CEO experience from his tenures at Radiant Systems and Snap One. He guided both companies through rapid growth and IPOs. His leadership philosophy has remained consistent, focused on delivering exceptional value and service to customers, rapidly innovating on solutions and markets, and fostering great teams.

“AI has created a once-in-a-generation opportunity for OneTrust to become mission-critical infrastructure—the governance layer every organization needs for data and AI. We are proud to continue to be a significant investor in the company through this evolution,” said Thomas Laffont, a member of OneTrust’s Board of Directors and co-founder of Coatue. “John’s experience innovating, transforming, and driving company growth at pivotal market moments positions OneTrust well to execute on the opportunity ahead.”

About OneTrust

OneTrust is the leading AI-Ready Governance Platform™ with a mission to enable innovation through the responsible use of data and AI. Thousands of companies around the world, including more than half of the Fortune 500, rely on OneTrust to govern well and move fast. To learn more, follow OneTrust on LinkedIn or visit www.onetrust.com

© 2026 OneTrust LLC. All rights reserved. OneTrust and the OneTrust logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of OneTrust LLC in the United States and other jurisdictions. All other brand and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

Media Contact:

Ainslee Shea

media@onetrust.com

+1 (404) 855-0803

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c087b0a6-e2b5-4f1c-a1c7-08cb0722c229