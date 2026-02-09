SPIN Changes URL to spinmagazine.com

New York, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPIN is moving from spin.com to spinmagazine.com, to accentuate its legacy as the leading new music and multi-faceted media company of the last 40 years. SPIN also revived its print edition in 2024.

“This isn’t a reinvention,” said Jimmy Hutcheson, CEO of SPIN. “It’s simply making it easier for people to find what they came for. Same voice, same attitude — just a cleaner way in. There was brand confusion out there with scooter companies and more called "spin" so this cleans up our branding.”

SPIN’s editorial mission, point of view, and obsession with musicians, scenes, and culture remain the same.

Readers can find all of SPIN’s features, interviews, reviews, and deep-dive coverage at the new domain, uninterrupted, and SPIN’s social channels remain unchanged. www.spinmagazine.com

New address. Same noise.

About SPIN

Founded in 1985, SPIN has been covering the artists, movements, and moments that shape music and culture for nearly four decades. The brand now has its own record label with Virgin, a TV & film deal with the makers of Yellowstone (101 Studios), merchandise in Urban Outfitters, high-profile events at all the biggest moments in pop culture, magazines sold at your favorite record stores and bookstores, and even a music tech incubator. The newest and biggest artists have proudly been appearing on SPIN covers for over 40 years.

